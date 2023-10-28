Lance Bass Defended Justin Timberlake Amid The Backlash From Britney Spears's Memoir

Lance Bass came to Justin Timberlake 's defense amid all the backlash he's faced from Britney Spears 's memoir, The Woman In Me.

In the book, Britney makes a number of bombshell claims regarding her past three-year relationship with the "True Colors" singer — including that she had an abortion while they were dating.

Britney wrote that while she was shocked by the pregnancy, "it wasn't a tragedy," as she'd always thought about having a family with Justin. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy," she shared. "He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Britney explained that because Justin "didn't want to be a father," she decided to terminate the pregnancy. She called the abortion "one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

The pair eventually ended things in 2002, with Britney claiming that the breakup occurred with an alleged simple text from Justin that read, "IT'S OVER!!!"

The revelations from the book, coupled with Justin's very public treatment of Britney throughout the years, have led to harsh criticism of the singer, and now, Lance has stepped in on his behalf to ask fans for forgiveness.

Lance told TMZ: "I feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did, so let's take a note from her."

He also said that while "everyone deserves to tell their story," he, again, hopes that "fans can find some forgiveness."

Meanwhile, Justin hasn't directly commented on the criticism, but we'll let you know if he does. In the meantime, check out The Woman In Me, out now.