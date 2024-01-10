Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, Odesza to Headline Alabama’s Hangout Fest 2024

Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan - Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Gulf Shores is ready to welcome country queens, sad bois, and ravers for this year’s Hangout Music Festival. On Wednesday, Alabama’s annual music fest announced that Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, and Odesza will headline the 2024 iteration, scheduled for May 17 through May 19.

The Chainsmokers, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike, Reneé Rapp, Nelly, and Chappell Roan are also slated to perform. On the rap and hip-hop side, the lineup features Nelly, Doechii, Sexyy Red, and NLE Choppa.

More from Rolling Stone

Other notable artists on the list are All Time Low, Flyana Boss, David Kushner, Megan Moroney, Subtronics, A Day to Remember, and Koe Wetzel. Returning from last year’s event are Alison Wonderland and Jessie Murph, an Alabama native. Qveen Herby, Chromeo, the Beaches, Paul Russell, Del Water Gap, Eliza Rose, and Alana Springsteen will also hit the stage throughout the weekend.

Fans who didn’t get tickets during the festival’s “advance sale” can register for access before tickets are made available on Friday at 12 pm ET.

First wave tickets start at $299 for 3-day GA access, $1,299 for 3-day VIP which features upfront viewing at all main stages, complimentary cocktails and buffet, and access-side stage pools, and $2,299 for Super VIP entry, which includes all of VIP’s access, along with a private deck with elevated viewing, WiFi, even closer access to the stages, and a private dining room with lounge seating and charging areas.

Last year, the festival featured a whopping eight headliners that included Lil Nas X, SZA, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Paramore.

Several other festivals seem to be announcing their lineups this week. On Tuesday, Bonnaroo announced Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fred Again as their headliners, while Boston Calling revealed Ed Sheeran, The Killers, and Tyler Childers would headline their fest.

Best of Rolling Stone