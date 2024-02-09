Lana Del Rey Has Subtly Clarified How She Felt When Taylor Swift Pulled Her Up On Stage As She Accepted Her Album Of The Year Grammy

Taylor Swift Midnights, making history as the first artist to win this accolade four times. On Sunday night,won the Album of the Year Grammy for her 2022 release, making history as the first artist to win this accolade four times.

Lana Del Rey When her name was announced, Taylor could not hide her excitement, and as she made her way up onto the stage she pulled her friendup with her.

Lana had been sitting next to Taylor throughout the night, and also collaborated with Taylor for one of the songs on Midnights, “Snow On The Beach.”

However, it was evident that Lana was reluctant to join Taylor on stage for her big win, and once up there she stood awkwardly to the side as Taylor gushed about her in her acceptance speech.

“I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that [Lana has] done,” Taylor said. “I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend."

But many admitted to finding the entire thing “uncomfortable” to watch, as they pointed out that Lana’s album Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd? had also been nominated for Album of the Year, and lost to Taylor.

Furthermore, while Taylor was celebrating her 14th Grammy award in her career, Lana hasn’t won once — and some claimed that Taylor’s actions felt patronizing amid Lana’s losses.

One person tweeted at the time: “taylor swift is disgusting for forcing lana on stage and rubbing that grammy in her face knowing she was also nominated my heart aches and i can’t believe she ever considered this woman a friend.”

taylor swift is disgusting for forcing lana on stage and rubbing that grammy in her face knowing she was also nominated my heart aches and i can’t believe she ever considered this woman a friend. pic.twitter.com/PLivTtayM5 — hey (@loveheqrts) February 5, 2024

Another agreed: “i'm sorry but taylor is so evil for not only dragging lana on stage with her but also making this pitiful speech about lana when she's the one holding a grammy in her hand… y'all don't see how much of a mean girl moment this is?”

i'm sorry but taylor is so evil for not only dragging lana on stage with her but also making this pitiful speech about lana when she's the one holding a grammy in her hand… y'all don't see how much of a mean girl moment this is? pic.twitter.com/VCQz3qoETm — ฅ/ᐠ. ̫.ᐟ\ฅ (@ok__matt) February 5, 2024

“taylor swift dragging lana del rey to the stage after lana lost the award for album of the year to her was so uncomfortable to watch sorry,” one more said.

taylor swift dragging lana del rey to the stage after lana lost the award for album of the year to her was so uncomfortable to watch sorry pic.twitter.com/XPiMXSkCy2 — o (@BumpDrunk) February 5, 2024

Others speculated how Lana would have felt in the moment, with one person claiming: “I’m sure Taylor had good intentions and I love that she showed appreciation for Lana, but let’s be real- I can’t even imagine how horrible Lana must’ve felt being on that stage after losing that exact award.”

My take on what happened last night is that I’m sure Taylor had good intentions and I love that she showed appreciation for Lana, but let’s be real- I can’t even imagine how horrible Lana must’ve felt being on that stage after losing that exact award. — Paola Vallado (@paola_vallado) February 5, 2024

“i know taylor didn’t mean anything bad towards lana but you could tell lana felt embarrassed to be up there. most snubbed artist of the night,” somebody else added.

i know taylor didn’t mean anything bad towards lana but you could tell lana felt embarrassed to be up there. most snubbed artist of the night..🙁 — violet ♡ (@qacifyher) February 5, 2024

But Lana has now come to Taylor’s defense as she clarified the situation, saying that she didn’t feel even an “ounce” of “negative emotion” at any point during the ceremony.

Commenting on a fan’s post from the night on Instagram, Lana wrote: “I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up.”

“I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony,” she pointedly added. “It was pure funniness and laughter."

And Swifties were grateful to Lana for clearing up the drama, with many pointing out the dangers of people making broad statements about celebrities based on their facial expressions in unnatural situations.

One wrote on a Reddit forum: “I always assumed that was just Lana’s face tbh, she always has that sad uncomfortable look (she’s beautiful don’t get me wrong!) but I just find she always looks like she’s about to cry.”

“from a person who’s got resting sad face, i feel this,” another agreed. Somebody else said: “i don't understand why people refuse to acknowledge introversion. like it's always some kind of drama and secret hatred as if lana or anyone else can't just be a bit awkward with attention.”

While another user was more focused on another part of Lana’s comment, writing: “Lana what tea did you get 👀👀👀”

Meanwhile, the situation with Lana wasn’t the only moment from Taylor’s Album of the Year win that sparked scrutiny, with Taylor also being criticized for not acknowledging music icon Celine Dion as she took the award from her without even making eye contact.

