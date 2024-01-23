Lana Del Rey’s SKIMS Debut Has Us Excited — We’re Buying Everything
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
When Kim Kardashian releases something new, the world stops to pay attention. It wasn’t too long ago when she took the internet by storm to debut SKIMS Men, quickly striking a deal with the NBA only moments later. Now, and in time for Valentine’s Day, she’s partnered up with Lana Del Rey to debut SKIMS’ new romance collection.
More from Rolling Stone
Here's How Sports Fans Can Get fuboTV for Free (Plus How to Pick the Right Plan for You)
Kim Kardashian 'Re-Evaluated' Her Relationship With Balenciaga - Now She's Their Brand Ambassador
As expected, the collection features staples like shapewear in new colorways and select additions to the new SKIMS Men line. However, unlike previous celeb drops, Kardashian has expanded the brand’s purview, offering new categories like lingerie, kids, and yes even pets. This is just the latest in a series of musician partnerships Kardashian has done over the years, including a campaign with Ice Spice, Pinkpantheress, and SZA, who all starred in women’s campaigns last year.
As with every SKIMS release, products will sell out quickly. In order to save you the hassle, we’ve outlined below a few items on our radar to shop for ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Best of SKIMS Valentine’s Day Collection
Seamless Thong Bodysuit
$70
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Stretch Brief
$18
Will be available in men’s XS-5X
Soft Lounge Sleep Set
$70
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Cotton Fleece Pet Hoodie
$44
Will be available in pet’ XS-3X
Teardrop Push-Up Bra
$60
Will be available in women’s 30-46 band and A-H cup
Stretch 3″ Boxer Brief
Will be available in men’s XS-5X
Fits Everybody Lace Push-Up Bra
$60
Will be available in women’s 30-44 band and A-F cup
Crystal Logo Side Thong
$28
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Candy Panty
$24
Will be available in OS
Fits Everybody Off the Shoulder Onesie
$78
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Play Kit
$58
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Cotton Long Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
$48
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Baby Onesie
$28
Will be available in babies NB-24M
Shine Foundations Thong
$18
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Fits Everybody Picot Boy Short
$22
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Soft Lounge Kids Sleep Set
$48
Will be available in kids 2T-10
Lace Long Slip Dress
$84
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Cotton Boxers
$38
Will be available in men’s XS-5X
Stretch Satin Lace Corset
$78
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Cotton Rib Boxer 3-Pack
$94
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Cotton Poplin Long Sleep Set
$108
Will be available in men’s XS-5X
Cotton String Bikini 5-Pack
$64
Will be available in women’s XXS-4X
Baseball Cap
$34
Will be available in OS
Pride yourself on shopping only the best selections when it comes to fashion? Us too. We are tastemakers dedicated to bringing you the finest in clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop like a Rolling Stone editor and check out more of our recommendations.
Best of Rolling Stone