Lana Del Rey’s SKIMS Debut Has Us Excited — We’re Buying Everything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Kim Kardashian releases something new, the world stops to pay attention. It wasn’t too long ago when she took the internet by storm to debut SKIMS Men, quickly striking a deal with the NBA only moments later. Now, and in time for Valentine’s Day, she’s partnered up with Lana Del Rey to debut SKIMS’ new romance collection.

More from Rolling Stone

As expected, the collection features staples like shapewear in new colorways and select additions to the new SKIMS Men line. However, unlike previous celeb drops, Kardashian has expanded the brand’s purview, offering new categories like lingerie, kids, and yes even pets. This is just the latest in a series of musician partnerships Kardashian has done over the years, including a campaign with Ice Spice, Pinkpantheress, and SZA, who all starred in women’s campaigns last year.

As with every SKIMS release, products will sell out quickly. In order to save you the hassle, we’ve outlined below a few items on our radar to shop for ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Best of SKIMS Valentine’s Day Collection

Seamless Thong Bodysuit

$70

Buy now on Skims

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Stretch Brief

$18

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in men’s XS-5X

Soft Lounge Sleep Set

$70

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Cotton Fleece Pet Hoodie

$44

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in pet’ XS-3X

Teardrop Push-Up Bra

$60

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s 30-46 band and A-H cup

Stretch 3" Boxer Brief

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in men’s XS-5X

Fits Everybody Lace Push-Up Bra

$60

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s 30-44 band and A-F cup

Crystal Logo Side Thong

$28

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Candy Panty

$24

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in OS

Fits Everybody Off the Shoulder Onesie

$78

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Play Kit

$58

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Cotton Long Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt

$48

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Baby Onesie

$28

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in babies NB-24M

$18

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Fits Everybody Picot Boy Short

$22

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Soft Lounge Kids Sleep Set

$48

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in kids 2T-10

Lace Long Slip Dress

$84

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Cotton Boxers

$38

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in men’s XS-5X

Stretch Satin Lace Corset

$78

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Cotton Rib Boxer 3-Pack

$94

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Cotton Poplin Long Sleep Set

$108

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in men’s XS-5X

Cotton String Bikini 5-Pack

$64

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in women’s XXS-4X

Baseball Cap

$34

BUY NOW ON SKIMS

Will be available in OS

Pride yourself on shopping only the best selections when it comes to fashion? Us too. We are tastemakers dedicated to bringing you the finest in clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop like a Rolling Stone editor and check out more of our recommendations.

Best of Rolling Stone