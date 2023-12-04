Lana Del Rey Says She Was in the Dark About How Strict Glastonbury’s Curfew Really Was

Christmas at Graceland - Season 1 - Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images

Back in June, Lana Del Rey hit the stage at Glastonbury 30 minutes after her scheduled start time. She told the audience that her headlining performance was delayed because her hair took so long to do. Regardless of the reasoning, the festival cut power to her set when the clock struck midnight. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the singer opened up about being in the dark — both literally and figuratively — about how strict the event’s curfew really was.

“I’ve heard of curfews before,” Del Rey said. “But I didn’t know they actually turned the lights off!” Her Glastonbury set came to a sudden end while she was in the middle of performing “Video Games,” but she tried to keep the night going with an a capella performance backed by an emotional and devoted crowd before she was escorted away from the stage. “I didn’t feel great about it,” she continued. “But I was a little confused because I don’t think I was ever in a position where somebody said, ‘If you do not finish by this time, everything will go out.’”

Del Rey was only able to make it through 15 of the planned 20 songs she was expected to perform, with “Summertime Sadness” among the cut tracks. Fans were just as disappointed as she was, if not more, but it wasn’t the worst consequence she has faced for prioritizing vanity in her performances.

“I get dressed up for my shows while some folks don’t. For some reason, that was a problem,” Del Rey explained. “I had books thrown at me in San Francisco by liberal female groups. I’ve been punched in the face in Brooklyn. Ten years ago, mentally, I badly needed some beauty to come out of the chaos. For something to make sense.” She added: “I’ve been on guard for so long.”

