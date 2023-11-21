Lana Del Rey, Pulp and SZA to Headline Primavera Sound 2024

Lana Del Rey, Pulp and SZA are among the headlining acts for next year’s Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Other bold-faced artists performing at the festival include Disclosure, FKA Twigs, Justice, Mitski, The National, Phoenix, PJ Harvey and Vampire Weekend. Arca, Beth Gibbons, Bikini Kill, Charli XCX, Clipse, Deftones, Jai Paul, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Peggy Gou, Rels B, Troye Sivan, 070 Shake, Amyl and the Sniffers, Anothr, BadBadNotGood, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib (in a special “Pinata” 10-year anniversary performance), L’Imperatrice, Milo J, Mochakk, Roisin Murphy, Romy, Stella Maris and Yo La Tengo are also on the lineup.

More from Variety

In a press release announcing the 2024 edition, Primavera Sound revealed that this year’s lineup consists of 42.36% women, 42.36% men and 15.28% mixed projects.

Pre-sale tickets drop on Thursday, with registration opening on Wednesday. General sale tickets are available on Friday.

Primavera Sound 2024 takes place May 29- June 2, 2024. See the full lineup below.

Say Yes To Heaven 🌟

This is Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona



Fan sale tickets available November 23rd at 11:00H (CET), registration open on our website until November 22nd at 23:59H (CET).

General on-sale available from Friday at 11:00H (CET).

__



Fan sale de abonos disponible el… pic.twitter.com/kqIh7tr12R — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) November 21, 2023

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.