Lana Del Rey Joins SKIMS for ‘Dreamy’ Valentine’s Day Collection: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

SKIMS has asked Lana Del Rey to be its Valentine this year, as the face of the lingerie brand’s popular Valentine’s Day Shop. The campaign is now available to shop on Skims.com and features a collection that’ll not only be love at first sight, but will make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your partner.

More from Billboard

Within the collection are 29 limited-edition intimates, sleep sets, loungewear and more featuring styles that aim to fit every body and aesthetic. You can even shop gifts for her and him to help inspire you for the upcoming holiday and beyond.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer poses in key pieces from the collection for the campaign, including the bestselling Fits Everybody bodysuit, the heart-print Sleep set and the new Woven Shine dress, which the Grammy-winning singer was excited to be a part of.

“I’ve been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting,” said the “Doin Time” singer in a press release. “Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with [photographer] Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Lana Del Rey

The new V Day-themed collection’s price range from $16 to $124, and are also available from select retailers, including Nordstrom, SSENSE, Net-a-Porter and more. Last year’s Valentine’s Day Shop quickly sold out after its release, which means you won’t want to hesitate before adding these Del Rey-approved pieces to your cart.

Keep reading to shop the “Cinnamon Girls” singer’s picks.

Lana Del Rey & SKIMS Valentine’s Day Shop

Lana Del Rey

Woven Shine Lace Long Dress

Buy Now on skims $108

Exude sultry elegance beyond V-Day in this maxi slip dress featuring a lace hem and silky material that you can wear for date night or to bed — it’s that comfortable.

pink lace slip skirt skims

Stretch Satin Lace Low Rise Slip Skirt

Buy Now on skims $54

This miniskirt boasts a sexy pink lace design on the hem and slit. It comes with a low-rise waist, and you can pair it with the matching corset (see below) or your favorite bra.

pink skims lace cropped corset

Stretch Satin Lace Cropped Corset

Buy Now on skims $78

Complete the look with this gorgeous cropped corset that you can wear out with friends for a Galentine’s Day night on the town, or layer it under a sheer slip.

model wearing light blue velvet teddy

Velvet Lace Teddy

Buy Now on skims $78

Go for a comfortable yet alluring vibe in this lace teddy that comes in three colors. The material is made with a soft velvet material so comfortable you may just find yourself wearing it to bed after dinner with your beloved.

model wearing pink lace trim bodysuit

Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit

Buy Now on skims $64

SKIMS’ Lace Cami Bodysuit is the ultimate layering piece, as you can wear it with jeans, trousers, a skirt and more. The soft cotton material aims to be lightweight and breathable, while the lace hem adds a touch of elegance to your looks.

pink and red heart-shaped clips

Mini Heart Hair Clips Pack

Buy Now on skims $24

Elevate your hairstyles with these cute hair clips shaped like hearts. Each pack comes with four clips in pink and red shades that you can mix and match.

model wearing pink cotton t-shirt with matching boxer briefs

SKIMS Cotton Men's Classic T-Shirt

Buy Now on skims $44

Bring a touch of bubblegum pink to your wardrobe with this soft cotton T-shirt from SKIMS. It’s designed with a crew neckline and 100% cotton material that’s breathable and lightweight to keep you cozy yet stylish whether you’re going to the office or stopping at your go-to café.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best corsets, sticky bras and pleated skirts.