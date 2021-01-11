Lana Del Rey Criticized for Defensive ‘My Best Friends Are Rappers, My Boyfriends Have Been Rappers’ Comment

Image via Getty/Mat Hayward

Lana Del Rey is now facing criticism over an Instagram-shared statement, which was itself a response to criticism about her newly unveiled Chemtrails Over the Country Club cover art.

On Sunday, Lana gave fans a first look at the front and back covers of her upcoming seventh studio album, as well as the finalized tracklist. In a comment posted under the original front cover post, Lana said she's "always been extremely inclusive without even trying to" and appeared to reference the blowback she got last year about her widely trashed statement in which she specifically called out Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and other artists.

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today," Lana said. "And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that [sic]."

Later on in the comment, Lana named some of her friends, before stating her best friends and boyfriends "have been rappers." She also referenced the recent MAGA attack on the Capitol, adding that she's "literally changing the world" with her work.

Read the comment in full below:

As many have since pointed out, the comment sees Lana essentially digging herself a deeper hole with regards to the criticism. Specifically, many have condemned her decision to use the "rappers" descriptor in her statement while connecting the tone-deaf quality of it all to the aforementioned controversy from May 2020 that started with Lana questioning other artists' lyrical content.

Lana Del Rey's publicist seeing lana's post on ig. pic.twitter.com/wfX2dfGRNC — Lana Del Rey is my Religion (@MeangirlRulz) January 11, 2021

Lana said she's not racist because of her past with black rappers....ohhh girl pic.twitter.com/yRZr1pNCcV — BabyJasmin🍒 (@godbritbrit) January 10, 2021

This "i can't be a racist look I have poc friends I've dated rappers" Lana Del Rey post is sending me! WHAT IS 2021 pic.twitter.com/GE2eZO1iWA — Julian Winters 🌴 THE SUMMER OF EVERYTHING (@julianw_writes) January 11, 2021

Lana: “my boyfriends have been rappers”



G Eazy knowing he got a Lana notice:



pic.twitter.com/Ii8JfqWxrY — ɐlǝx (@notatypewritr) January 11, 2021

Lana really said “my boyfriends have been rappers” to sound inclusive. Lord beer me strength https://t.co/nrGnP9577O — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) January 11, 2021

Lana’s like “I’m not racist I dated rappers”

the rapper she dated: pic.twitter.com/rge0F9f59z — tiffany (@Iadyofthelake) January 11, 2021

Lana Del Rey..... I love her but no she did not say “my best friends are rappers & my ex boyfriends were rappers” making it seem that rappers are a ethnicity pic.twitter.com/qtJPE8Cf2b — ✨ (@heyjaeee) January 10, 2021

Lana said "my best friends are rappers, my boyfriends have been rappers" 😩 Just say "I have black friends" and go sis — where the vaccine reside (@itsjacksonbbz) January 11, 2021

As you may or may not recall, the previous May 2020 controversy ultimately resulted in a lengthy follow-up statement from Lana in which she deemed the original post in question "not controversial at all." Lana conceded at the time, however, that she "could've given more context" while also criticizing everyone from "super Trump/Pence supporters" to "hyper liberals."

Story continues

In short, the Chemtrails rollout is presumably not going the way Lana's team intended. At any rate, Lana dropped the video for the title track Monday afternoon:

