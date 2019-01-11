Lana Condor Told Noah Centineo Nothing Could 'Happen' Between Them Before To All the Boys

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Set Ground Rules on Dating Before To All the Boys

Lara Jean and Peter Kravinsky’s faux-dating ground rules led to epic love in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and it turns out that actors Lana Condor and Noah Centineo made a similar contract before filming.

Before they shot the movie, Condor and Centineo went to a hot yoga class and then back to Centineo’s apartment for pizza while trying to get to know each other.

“And it was kind of like, ‘Oh, hot yoga, pizza, what’s happening?’ I felt something!” Condor recalled on Thursday’s Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon episode. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘Noah, it’s not going to happen between us.’

Despite their undeniable chemistry on and off-screen, Condor, 21, said that “for the movie to do well, we had to be best-friend-professionals.”

“And so I was like, ‘It’s just not gonna happen.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah it’s not gonna happen.’ And I was like, ‘Great,'” she said. “So we kind of did what we did in To All the Boys movie. We kind of made a contract and set boundaries.”

Now, about six months after the world fell in love with Lara Jean and Peter Kravisnky’s relationship, Condor is grateful for their no-romance ground rules as they prepare for a sequel.

“I’m so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel, so I have to work with him again,” she said.

But despite their decision to remain friends, there is still just as much chemistry between the two actors.

“We still have that spark. Absolutely,” Condor said. “We were just on the phone the other day just talking about the sequel.”

News of a To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel first circulated in November after director Susan Johnson posted a since-deleted Instagram that read “Well, the cats out of the bag! Thanks for the support, everyone!!! It’s all you!” Since then, Netflix officially announced the sequel — featuring a video of Condor and Centineo on FaceTime.

“Bring on the sequel, we are so excited,” Centineo said.