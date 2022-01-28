Lana Condor Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Anthony De La Torre: 'I Cannot Wait to Be Your Wife'

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

David Poller Photography/Getty Images Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor said yes!

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star revealed she and longtime boyfriend, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre, are engaged in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made," Condor, 24, wrote in the caption. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere."

She continued, "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!"

Condor also shared details about her engagement ring, writing, "💍: Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over. 📸: @lucasrossiphoto."

In the second slide of her post, Condor shared a video of the moment she said yes to De La Torre's proposal, crying and showing off her ring.

"Oh my God, you're my fiancé," she said, crying. "I love you."

De La Torre also shared the news on his Instagram, writing, "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I've wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife."

He continued, "I'm so grateful to have designed this ring with the Vietnamese owned @parisjewellerscanada every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both.

P.S. yes that was my first time opening a bottle of champagne 😂 📸: @lucasrossiphoto."

Condor and De La Torre have been dating since 2015 after meeting at an Emmy nominee's reception that year.

In January 2020, the actress told Cosmopolitan U.K. that her partner wrote her love letters "all the time."

"He's the freaking best. He'll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work," she said. "He once picked up my favorite take-out food after work and served it up properly on our kitchen table, with little sticky notes attached to each plate saying how proud of me he is."

A month later in her cover story for Self, Condor also revealed that De La Torre folds her pajamas and places them under her pillow every day so that she doesn't "have to go looking for them."

"That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know. A hot air balloon," she said.

Condor spoke to PEOPLE about her mental health struggles and how important De La Torre's support was, sharing, "Obviously, my parents are my biggest supporters but Anthony is right there."

"He has really let me open up and made me feel comfortable talking about it," Condor said. "Because I really have not been very comfortable talking so openly about my mental health struggles, but he's been the person who's been like, 'Let's talk through this and there's no shame behind it. And if you choose to speak publicly about it, like I am with you.'"

She added, "I was not a vulnerable person prior to meeting Anthony. It was very hard for me to talk about my emotions. It was very hard for me to be vulnerable. It was very hard for me to really open up in any kind of emotional way I think, prior to meeting Anthony, and he has helped me so much in creating a safe space where I feel I can actually talk about anything and everything that is going on in my head and in my body."

The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary in August 2020, both sharing sweet tributes to one another on social media at the time.

"Five years with the man of my dreams. You are still my most favorite person in the world. You are my best friend. You have taught me how to love and to be loved, to forgive and to grow, to never give up, to be each others teammate and cheerleader," Condor wrote on Instagram. "You make me laugh like no other and it doesn't matter where we are in the world, as long as I'm with you, I'm home. I love you @anthonydltorre happy anniversary. Let's cuddle. 🐶"

The couple has also released a duet together, "Raining in London," which also marked Condor's music debut.