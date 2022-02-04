Lamar Odom says he wants to see ex-wife Khloé Kardashian 'so bad'

During the second episode of Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother Thursday, former NBA player Lamar Odom opened up about his past marriage to Khloé Kardashian and how he wants another shot. "I was hoping my ex-wife was in here. I wanna see her so bad, bro," Lamar told fellow houseguest Todrick Hall . Lamar added, "Something ain't going to feel complete if I don't get another shot."

In the diary room, Lamar shared, "I took a vow under the lord's eye. You know, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn't. And it kind of haunts me now that I didn't. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it is therapeutic a little bit. And I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just her family, I'm sorry I let them down. They had so much faith in me, they gave me my own nickname, Lamy. I would do anything to make it up."

"What the hell made me think I was going to get away with that," Lamar asked himself in front of Todrick as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey walked into the room.

Lamar continued his pillow talk with Todrick, Cynthia and Shanna Moakler as he took a trip down memory lane, sharing how he and Khloé met and got married 30 days later. "I was really looking forward to having children with her," said Lamar.

This isn't the first time Lamar has publicly expressed regret for losing Khloé. In fact, he has shared multiple times that he wishes he hadn't cheated on her and hidden his drug use. But with even more baby daddy drama happening with Tristan Thompson, who recently confirmed he fathered a third child with a different woman, maybe a reunion isn't out of the question?

As Shanna pointed out, "You never know what can happen, you know? Life's funny."

Cynthia added, "But look at you. You are here. You are still standing. This is the next chapter. This is the rebirth. Like, you are going to come out of here, like, the sky's the limit."