Lakers vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Thursday night the Los Angeles Lakers (25-25) went into the TD Garden in Boston and were able to pick up a win against the Boston Celtics without Lebron James and Anthony Davis. Can they do the same to another east coast powerhouse, the New York Knicks (32-17)? The Knicks currently have the NBA’s seventh-best defense ahead of the matchup, as they allow 110.6 PPG, and since the arrival of OG Anunoby through a trade, they have been on a roll, winning eight straight games. The Lakers defense could see some struggles attacking New York while they’re on the court, as L.A. defense sits at the 16th best-ranked defense.

Tonight’s matchup is in prime time from New York, New York, as it airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN app, but if you’re looking for a live stream of the game, we’ve got you covered.

The best way to watch the Lakers vs Knicks live stream

Sling TV

Sling TV continues to draw many sports fans away from their cable boxes and over to their platform for its affordability and the idea that you can customize what you want out of your live streams. This Sling TV deal currently gives customers 50% off their first month when they sign up. That means your first month could be as little as $20 for the first payment, and then $40 after that. Sling TV allows you to choose between either Sling Orange or Sling Blue in terms of channels to bundle on your plan. Most sports fans have been signing up for Sling Orange with channels like ESPN and other Disney-owned content. So with the game on ABC, maybe Sling TV is your best bet for catching tonight’s game.

Buy at SLING TV

Is there a free Lakers vs Knicks live stream?

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With tonight’s matchup on primetime on ABC, it will be a nationwide broadcast. So your best bet to catch a free live stream this evening is the Fubo free trial, where you can catch it on ABC through their service. Fubo has over 180 channels and has plans starting at $80 a month. However, you do have a 7-day free trial period that also allows you to cancel anytime, but with everything Fubo has to offer in terms of streaming, you’ll most likely want to stick around a little while longer after tonight. With 1,000 hours in DVR space, 4K in higher pricing plans, and the chance to watch on 10 screens simultaneously, Fubo is a pretty great way to go with live streaming.

Buy at fuboTV

Watch the Lakers vs Knicks live stream from abroad with a VPN

Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network is a way to live stream U.S.-based streams while traveling abroad. A VPN protects your identity and your data from hackers. There are many great VPNs out there, but we recommend NordVPN for its cost-effective price of $12 a month and 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN can be used on over 5000 servers and in 60 countries when traveling outside of the U.S.

Buy at NordVPN