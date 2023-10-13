Lakeland Community College hosting international guest speaker series

Oct. 13—The Lakeland Community College Center for International Education is hosting guest speakers throughout the fall semester for both students and community members, school officials announced.

"Each year, we feature a range of presentations, about six or seven per term, from musical performances to poetry readings, from talks with scholars and artists to lectures by historians, and much in between," said James De Monte, director of the center and organizer of the speaker series.

All presentations are free and open to the public. Free parking is available.

The following events are scheduled:

—12:30 p.m. Oct. 19: Jonathan Graham will read poetry documenting his Czech family's immigrant experience in Southeast Ohio in Room H-116

—12:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and Nov. 16: Screening of "Andor," a film on the life of Brazilian-born Holocaust survivor Andor Stern, followed by a discussion with filmmaker Vitor Vilaverde Dias in Room H-116

—12:30 p.m. Nov. 28: Samuel Adu-Poku from Youngstown State University will speak on the philosophical significance behind traditional African art in Room H-116

—Noon Dec. 5: Classically trained chef John Hadzigeorge wraps the series discussing his Greek heritage while sharing details of traditional Greek cuisine in Room H-005/008. Space for the event is limited

Visit www.lakelandcc.edu/web/about/international-education-departments to sign up.

For more information, contact James De Monte at 440-525.7458 or jdemonte1@lakelandcc.edu.