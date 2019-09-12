Lake Bell Reveals She Suffered from Depression After Her Son Almost Died During His Home Birth

Lake Bell is getting candid about her mental health in the aftermath of her traumatic birth experiences.

The actress, 40, recently appeared on an episode of The Conversation with Amanda De Cadenet podcast, in which she revealed that she had briefly suffered depression after welcoming her second child, son Ozgood a.k.a. “Ozzi”, in May 2017.

Bell — who has been outspoken about the impact of her son and daughter Nova’s similar, yet traumatic home births — said she was initially against taking medication, due to her very “holistic” life, but ultimately decided to take it after coming to terms with how much she was struggling.

“I had never felt that before,” she explained. “My heart aches for those who feel that through the hardship of their life every day, like, I have felt it. I know what it is and it’s a monster. It’s a demon.”

“I had gone through life not understanding medication at all, not being on board,” Bell admitted. “I would think of it as something that was the last resort, as opposed to the first…”

“My judgment came from living a holistic life and very wellness-centric life and, ‘I only take Advil if it’s absolutely necessary,'” she continued. “It’s the organic f— kumbaya way of living, very new age.”

Bell first began to spiral downward in the days and weeks after welcoming Ozzi. Her son was born with his umbilical cord around his neck, which cut off his oxygen flow, and required him to spend 11 days in the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ NICU.

“We didn’t know whether he would be alive or walk or talk,” the mother of two admitted of her mental state at the time. “I was like, ‘I need something, I can’t be a person. I don’t know how to be… I had a little daughter too so I was like, ‘I gotta be a person and I don’t know how to find that!'”

It wasn’t until one night where Bell recalled how she was “swirling with dark space” in the room she gave birth to Ozzi in. Her then-2½-year-old daughter sensed her mother’s internal demons, prompting the star to take control finally of her mental health.