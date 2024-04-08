Lainey Wilson Goes Country Chic at CMT Awards in Sky-High Silver Platforms

Nikara Johns
·2 min read
Lainey Wilson put a high-fashion twist on her typical country style on Sunday night in Austin, Texas. The singer attended the 2024 CMT Awards, hitting the red carpet in a polka-dot, wide-legged pants look by Area.

Wilson paired the outfit with sky-high platform heels, seen in silver metallic, along with a wide-brimmed hat and a statement necklace.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lainey Wilson attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)
Lainey Wilson attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images for CMT
AUSTIN - APRIL 7: Duck Hodges and Lainey Wilson at the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). (Photo by Jay Conlon/CBS via Getty Images)
A close up of Lainey Wilson’s platform heels.CBS via Getty Images

Tonight, Wilson is nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for her hit “Watermelon Moonshine.” She is also nominated in the Collaborative Video of the Year category for her feature in Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real’s “More Than Friends” music video.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards is the fan-voted country music awards show held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the event for the fourth and final time and is expected to hit the stage tonight. She opted for a sheer red, lace gown for the occasion, pairing the look with a pair of matching red platform sandals.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images for CMT

Mickey Guyton also joined in on the platform sandals trend, wearing a pair of silver metallic shoes. The country singer wowed in a sparkling fringe gown by Retrofête, which she paired with platform metallic silver sandals. The look featured crystal embellishments and sheer black lining, which showed off Guyton’s heels.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Mickey Guyton attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/FilmMagic)
Mickey Guyton attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. FilmMagic

Other performers tonight include Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Sugarland and more. In addition to Ballerini and Wilson, the night’s top nominees are Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll, who are all tied for the most nominations with three nods each.

To see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2024 CMT Awards, click through the gallery.

