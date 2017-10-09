'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Welcomes First Child: 'I Can't Wait to Start This Journey'

Could play dates with Lauren Conrad’s son be in the future? Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero welcomed his first child with his wife, Danielle Torriero, on Sunday.

The former high school playboy was overjoyed by the birth of his son, Bronson Leonardo Torriero, gushing to ET about his newest addition.

“When I first saw my son cry and take his first breath in the world, I couldn’t help but tear up just thinking about how beautiful life is,” Talan exclusively told ET. “I fell even more in love with my wife today. She is going to make an incredible mother, and I can’t wait to get our boy home to start this journey.”

The couple got a surprise over the weekend when Danielle went into labor early.

“My wife was scheduled to be induced into labor on Wednesday, Oct. 11, but her water broke last night at 2:30 a.m.,” he told ET. “Our baby boy was born at 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 8.”

Talan added that the experience has only strengthened his bond with his wife of three years.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my wife. She had a tough pregnancy, and I am in awe of how well she handled giving birth to our son,” he told ET.

Danielle added on Instagram, “Happiest moment of our lives!!! Our baby boy, Bronson Torriero entered the world today.”

Talan joins several other Laguna Beach stars who have become parents in the past few years, including Lauren Conrad, Jason Wahler, Alex Murrel, Christina Sinclair, and Morgan Smith.

