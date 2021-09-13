'Lady of the Manor' sneak peek: 'I have a proposition for you'
Judy Greer and Melanie Lynskey in a scene from 'Lady of the Manor'
Judy Greer and Melanie Lynskey in a scene from 'Lady of the Manor'
At the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday, Megan Fox showed her support for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ahead of his performance with Travis Barker
“This isn’t even a real picture. I just photoshopped myself in,” Savannah joked.
She's giving us 2000s Britney, ’90s Rose McGowan, and a hint of Met gala Kim Kardashian.
Ben Affleck was intercepted by an aggressive man trying to take his picture at the airport in Venice following his red carpet return with Jennifer Lopez
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) Britney Spears's diamond ring isn't the only reason we can't stop looking at her engagement photos. In case you missed it, the singer shared the news of her engagement to longtime partner Sam Asghari via Instagram on Sept.
What does it mean?!? 😱
Everything about this photo is pure gold. 🔥🔥
Brigden had an illustrious career in the music industry that spanned several decades.
Sami Sheen, 17, reportedly wrote on TikTok that she "finally moved out of the hell house" and in with her father, Charlie Sheen
Bachelor Nation's Matt James posted an apology to girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on Sept. 12 after he regretted a decision he'd made involving his TV choices.
An episode of The Andy Griffith Show could show North Carolina how to reach my hometown of Mount Airy
She shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Keep the wedding bells going, because Kate Middleton’s little brother finally tied the knot. It’s true, James Middleton is officially off the market. On September 12, Middleton confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday that he and his long-time fiance, Alizee Thevenet got married in southeastern France the day before in a private ceremony. The […]
Normani returned to the stage with a Janet Jackson tribute featuring Taylor.
"I'm so sorry, Shailene, your tweet about saving the oceans didn't get enough engagement."View Entire Post ›
Ben Best, an actor and writer who penned and co-starred alongside Danny McBride the cult indie pic The Foot Fist Way and later co-created, wrote and appeared with McBride in the HBO comedy series Eastbound & Down, died Sunday. He was 46. His death was announced by Rough House Pictures, the Eastbound & Down production […]
The pop icon knows she's still the queen of shock value.
"Take a shower!" chanted the crowd at Jack Trice Stadium in Iowa as Ashton Kutcher arrived via jet for an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay
"Happy 55th birthday to me!"
The "KUWTK" star and Blink-182 drummer officially confirmed they were dating in February.