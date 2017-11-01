    ‘Lady Macbeth’ Leads British Independent Film Critics Nominations

    Let the critics group nominations begin. In the UK, homegrown melodrama “Lady Macbeth” leads the British Independent Film Critics with 15 nominations, followed by “The Death of Stalin” and “I Am Not a Witch” with 13 nominations apiece. Gay romance “God’s Own Country” and Martin McDonagh’s Toronto audience-winner “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” each garnered 11 nominations. Winners will be announced on December 10, 2017.

    Debut features dominated the nominations list, with first-time writers, producers and directors of “Lady Macbeth” (Roadside Attractions), “I Am Not a Witch” and “God’s Own Country” (Goldwyn) recognized in the three newcomer categories – Debut Screenwriter, Breakthrough Producer and Best Debut Director as well as Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best British Independent Film.

    Included in “Lady Macbeth”’s 15 nominations are nods for Actress Florence Pugh with Supporting nods for Cosmo Jarvis as well as Promising Newcomer Naomi Ackie. The film also scored five technical categories including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Casting.

    Margaret Mulubwa was nominated for “I Am Not a Witch,” which also landed  six technical category nominations. (It is playing November’s AFI FEST and has no U.S. distributor.)  “God’s Own Country” leads Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu were both nominated for Best Actor, with Ian Hart for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Best Casting and Best Sound.

    Past BIFA winners, writer-directors Armando Iannucci and Martin McDonagh, landed Best British Independent Film nominations for “The Death of Stalin” (IFC Films, 2018) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight, November 10), respectively. “The Death of Stalin” supporting players Simon Russell Beale and Steve Buscemi will take on “Three Billboards” stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

    Best Actress Oscar contender Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards,” while Andrea Riseborough lands Supporting Actress for “The Death of Stalin” which will be released stateside in 2018. Both films also have nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay. “The Death of Stalin” also has seven technical nominations, while “Three Billboards” has five.

    As previously announced, “Darkest Hour” star Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award; he is considered the frontrunner in the Best Actor Oscar race.

    BRITISH INDEPENDENT FILM AWARDS 2017 NOMINATIONS

    Best British Independent Film

    THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun

    GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson

    I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan

    LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

    THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
    Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

    THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

    GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick

    I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety

    LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky

    THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff
    Best Director

    ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin

    FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

    MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

    WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
    Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films

    ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

    ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin

    FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

    MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
    Best Actress sponsored by MAC Cosmetics

    EMILY BEECHAM Daphne

    FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch

    FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth

    RUTH WILSON Dark River
    Best Actor

    JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

    PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman

    JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

    JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country

    ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country
    Best Supporting Actress

    NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

    PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party

    KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin

    ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin

    JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
    Best Supporting Actor

    SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin

    STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin

    WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    IAN HART God’s Own Country

    SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Most Promising Newcomer sponsored by The London EDITION

    NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

    HARRY GILBY Just Charlie

    COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth

    HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny

    LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion
    The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

    DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion

    FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

    THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone

    RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

    WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
    Debut Screenwriter

    ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

    GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest

    JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

    FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

    RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
    Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Creativity Media

    GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion

    EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch

    BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut

    FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth

    JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country
    The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance

    EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar

    HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson

    IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans

    ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague

    MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright
    Best Documentary

    ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter

    HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson

    KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard

    UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro

    WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton
    Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

    1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay

    FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

    THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee

    WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

    WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon
    Best Cinematography sponsored by Blackmagic Design

    BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch

    TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone

    THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind

    ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth
    Best Casting

    SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth

    SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country

    SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin

    SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
    Best Costume Design

    DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel

    SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin

    SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties

    HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch

    HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth
    Best Editing

    JOHNNY BURKE Williams

    DAVID CHARAP Jawbone

    JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin

    JOE MARTIN Us and Them
    Best Effects

    NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual

    LUKE DODD Journeyman

    EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin

    DAN MARTIN Double Date

    CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest
    Best Make Up & Hair Design

    JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch

    JAN SEWELL Breathe

    NADIA STACEY Journeyman

    NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin

    SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth
    Best Music

    CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind

    MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch

    PAUL WELLER Jawbone

    CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin
    Best Production Design

    JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth

    CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin

    JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait

    NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch

    EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
    Best Sound

    ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country

    MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch

    ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone

    JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    SOUND TEAM Breathe

     

     

