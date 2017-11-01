‘Lady Macbeth’ Leads British Independent Film Critics Nominations

Let the critics group nominations begin. In the UK, homegrown melodrama “Lady Macbeth” leads the British Independent Film Critics with 15 nominations, followed by “The Death of Stalin” and “I Am Not a Witch” with 13 nominations apiece. Gay romance “God’s Own Country” and Martin McDonagh’s Toronto audience-winner “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” each garnered 11 nominations. Winners will be announced on December 10, 2017.

Debut features dominated the nominations list, with first-time writers, producers and directors of “Lady Macbeth” (Roadside Attractions), “I Am Not a Witch” and “God’s Own Country” (Goldwyn) recognized in the three newcomer categories – Debut Screenwriter, Breakthrough Producer and Best Debut Director as well as Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best British Independent Film.

Included in “Lady Macbeth”’s 15 nominations are nods for Actress Florence Pugh with Supporting nods for Cosmo Jarvis as well as Promising Newcomer Naomi Ackie. The film also scored five technical categories including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Casting.

Margaret Mulubwa was nominated for “I Am Not a Witch,” which also landed six technical category nominations. (It is playing November’s AFI FEST and has no U.S. distributor.) “God’s Own Country” leads Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu were both nominated for Best Actor, with Ian Hart for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Best Casting and Best Sound.

Past BIFA winners, writer-directors Armando Iannucci and Martin McDonagh, landed Best British Independent Film nominations for “The Death of Stalin” (IFC Films, 2018) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight, November 10), respectively. “The Death of Stalin” supporting players Simon Russell Beale and Steve Buscemi will take on “Three Billboards” stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Best Actress Oscar contender Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards,” while Andrea Riseborough lands Supporting Actress for “The Death of Stalin” which will be released stateside in 2018. Both films also have nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay. “The Death of Stalin” also has seven technical nominations, while “Three Billboards” has five.

As previously announced, “Darkest Hour” star Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award; he is considered the frontrunner in the Best Actor Oscar race.

BRITISH INDEPENDENT FILM AWARDS 2017 NOMINATIONS

Best British Independent Film THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff

Best Director ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Best Actress sponsored by MAC Cosmetics EMILY BEECHAM Daphne FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth RUTH WILSON Dark River

Best Actor JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country

Best Supporting Actress NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Supporting Actor SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri IAN HART God’s Own Country SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Most Promising Newcomer sponsored by The London EDITION NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth HARRY GILBY Just Charlie COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Debut Screenwriter ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Creativity Media GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country

The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright

Best Documentary ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK 1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best Cinematography sponsored by Blackmagic Design BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth

Best Casting SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Costume Design DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth

Best Editing JOHNNY BURKE Williams DAVID CHARAP Jawbone JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin JOE MARTIN Us and Them

Best Effects NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual LUKE DODD Journeyman EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin DAN MARTIN Double Date CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest

Best Make Up & Hair Design JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch JAN SEWELL Breathe NADIA STACEY Journeyman NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth

Best Music CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch PAUL WELLER Jawbone CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin

Best Production Design JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Sound ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri SOUND TEAM Breathe

