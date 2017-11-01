‘Lady Macbeth’ Leads British Independent Film Critics Nominations

Let the critics group nominations begin. In the UK, homegrown melodrama “Lady Macbeth” leads the British Independent Film Critics with 15 nominations, followed by “The Death of Stalin” and “I Am Not a Witch” with 13 nominations apiece. Gay romance “God’s Own Country” and Martin McDonagh’s Toronto audience-winner “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” each garnered 11 nominations. Winners will be announced on December 10, 2017.
Debut features dominated the nominations list, with first-time writers, producers and directors of “Lady Macbeth” (Roadside Attractions), “I Am Not a Witch” and “God’s Own Country” (Goldwyn) recognized in the three newcomer categories – Debut Screenwriter, Breakthrough Producer and Best Debut Director as well as Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best British Independent Film.
Included in “Lady Macbeth”’s 15 nominations are nods for Actress Florence Pugh with Supporting nods for Cosmo Jarvis as well as Promising Newcomer Naomi Ackie. The film also scored five technical categories including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Casting.
Margaret Mulubwa was nominated for “I Am Not a Witch,” which also landed six technical category nominations. (It is playing November’s AFI FEST and has no U.S. distributor.) “God’s Own Country” leads Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu were both nominated for Best Actor, with Ian Hart for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Best Casting and Best Sound.
Past BIFA winners, writer-directors Armando Iannucci and Martin McDonagh, landed Best British Independent Film nominations for “The Death of Stalin” (IFC Films, 2018) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight, November 10), respectively. “The Death of Stalin” supporting players Simon Russell Beale and Steve Buscemi will take on “Three Billboards” stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.
Best Actress Oscar contender Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards,” while Andrea Riseborough lands Supporting Actress for “The Death of Stalin” which will be released stateside in 2018. Both films also have nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay. “The Death of Stalin” also has seven technical nominations, while “Three Billboards” has five.
As previously announced, “Darkest Hour” star Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award; he is considered the frontrunner in the Best Actor Oscar race.
BRITISH INDEPENDENT FILM AWARDS 2017 NOMINATIONS
Best British Independent Film
THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun
GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson
I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan
LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety
LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky
THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff
Best Director
ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films
ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Best Actress sponsored by MAC Cosmetics
EMILY BEECHAM Daphne
FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch
FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth
RUTH WILSON Dark River
Best Actor
JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country
ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country
Best Supporting Actress
NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party
KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin
JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Supporting Actor
SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin
STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin
WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
IAN HART God’s Own Country
SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Most Promising Newcomer sponsored by The London EDITION
NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
HARRY GILBY Just Charlie
COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth
HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny
LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Debut Screenwriter
ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Creativity Media
GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion
EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch
BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut
FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth
JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country
The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance
EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar
HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson
IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans
ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague
MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright
Best Documentary
ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter
HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson
KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard
UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro
WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton
Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK
1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay
FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing
THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee
WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon
Best Cinematography sponsored by Blackmagic Design
BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch
TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone
THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind
ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth
Best Casting
SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth
SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country
SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin
SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Costume Design
DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel
SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin
SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties
HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch
HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth
Best Editing
JOHNNY BURKE Williams
DAVID CHARAP Jawbone
JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin
JOE MARTIN Us and Them
Best Effects
NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual
LUKE DODD Journeyman
EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin
DAN MARTIN Double Date
CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest
Best Make Up & Hair Design
JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch
JAN SEWELL Breathe
NADIA STACEY Journeyman
NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin
SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth
Best Music
CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind
MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch
PAUL WELLER Jawbone
CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin
Best Production Design
JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth
CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin
JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait
NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch
EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Sound
ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country
MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch
ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone
JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SOUND TEAM Breathe
Related stories
Fox Searchlight Rebounds From 'Birth of a Nation' and Returns as a Major Oscar Player
TIFF 2017 Report Card: Critics Rank the Best Films and Performances
TIFF 2017 Awards: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' Wins the Coveted People's Choice Award
8.6k