Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's model niece, wears Dolce & Gabbana to wed billionaire Michael Lewis, 62

Lady Kitty Spencer, pictured at cousin Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, wore Dolce & Gabbana for her own Roman nuptials. (Photo: Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS)

More than three years after turning heads at cousin Prince Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, Lady Kitty Spencer has herself tied the knot.

As the Evening Standard reports, the 30-year-old model and niece of the late Princess Diana wed billionaire Michael Lewis, 62, at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy near Rome on Saturday after more than two years of dating.

The ceremony saw the bride, daughter of Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, wear multiple custom gowns from the Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, for whom she serves as a global brand ambassador. According to an interview with Tatler, designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana devoted about six months on Spencer's main dress, a long-sleeved, floral lace creation featuring a high neck and puffed shoulders.

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy," Dolce told the magazine. "Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture."

Co-designer Gabbana, meanwhile, added that the dress had nods to Spencer's English heritage, incorporating flowers and Victorian-era influences.

"For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure," he shared.

But that was just one of the gowns the bride, whose new husband is a fashion tycoon, wore on her wedding day. A video posted by Dolce & Gabbana shows Spencer modeling a sky blue dress embroidered with pink flowers complementing the large bloom pinned in her hair; an off-the-shoulder emerald green paired with a full white skirt with lace and floral print accents; a short-sleeved white lace creation flecked with ribbons and flowers; and a shimmering gold bodice.

Ahead of her wedding, the aristocrat shared photos of her wearing a polka-dot Dolce & Gabbana dress and a neon pink wig while out with pals in Italy, presumably celebrating her bachelorette party.

There are no reports that Spencer's famous cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, attended her nuptials, though the brothers did recently reunite with her father on July 1 to mark what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday and unveil a statue in her honor.