Lady Gaga's 'very silly decision' she made during her Super Bowl halftime performance

With Super Bowl LVI right around the corner, Lady Gaga joined Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and reminisced about headlining the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

Super Bowl LI is remembered for being the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, as the New England Patriots came back from being down 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. Patriots receiver Julian Edelman also made one of the most spectacular catches ever at a key moment in the game. But it was Lady Gaga’s “silly decision” to make a catch as part of her performance that she wanted to talk about.

“Playing the Super Bowl is a huge honor, and I remember — and I got the phone call to play the show, I just cried. I just cried and ran around my room,” Gaga said. “And then I don't know why I made a very silly decision to decide to try to catch a touchdown at the end.”

Gaga’s high-flying performance went off without a hitch, but her decision to catch a football wasn’t looking like a winner during rehearsals.

“I wanted to jump in and jump out of the performance because I thought it was compositionally interesting,” Gaga said. “So I was so super excited to catch this football, but four out of five times that we practiced it, I didn't get it.”

Gaga said everyone on her team wanted to be the one to throw her the ball during the performance, but given that rehearsals weren’t going so great, at least as that particular part of the show goes, she insisted on having an actual quarterback throw it to her, and it worked! Gaga caught the ball, and she wanted to make sure everyone knew it.

“It was funny because I — no one could see, but I landed in this giant foam pit, like you would see in a gym or something,” Gaga said. “And I landed in the pit and went, ‘Did I catch it?l I caught it! I caught it! Did they get it? Did they get it on camera? Did the people see it?’”

Though it was far from the most consequential catch made that night in Houston, Gaga was well aware of what was on the line.

Story continues

“Did you ever think, like, ‘If I miss, if this ball bounces off my head, everyone’s going to laugh at me for a long time?’” Kimmel asked. “Oh, I knew the headline would be, like, you know, ‘The Patriots win and Lady Gaga loses,’” Gaga said. “Like, ‘Stick to singing, honey.’”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Watch 'Bachelor' Clayton Echard make history by being the first to take back a rose:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.