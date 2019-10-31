Lady Gaga Wrote 'F— This' on a Pumpkin, Now Fans Believe She Secretly Hinted at New Music

Lady Gaga wrote two words on a pumpkin, and now fans can’t stop talking about it.

The “Bad Romance” singer, 33, left her little monsters in a frenzy after she shared a series of photos showing cryptic messages written on pumpkins on social media on Tuesday night.

In the first image, which she shared both on Twitter and Instagram, an orange pumpkin is seen with a large knife poking from its stem, with the words “F— THIS” written on it in what appears to be black paint.

Fans were quick to take note of not only the message on the pumpkin, but also the fine print on a smart phone that was placed near the gourd.

While it’s not exactly clear what the phone says or who it belongs to, some have speculated that the words “Stupid Love” are visible and were quick to spread the news on Twitter. It didn’t take long for others to join the conversation.

“Stupid love? 👀” one fan asked. “STUPID LOVE new single confirmed,” another fan said definitively.

Others nudged the singer to release what they believe to be her next single.

View photos Lady Gaga | Lady Gaga/Instagram More

RELATED: Lady Gaga Calls Fame ‘Prison’ — and Fans Think She Might Be Teasing a New Album Title

Meanwhile on Instagram, users took to the comments section to share their thoughts as Gaga posted two more photos of pumpkins without captions. In one photo, three pumpkins are seen placed on top of a white countertop.

One appears to have a person’s face carved into it with a cigarette placed in its mouth.

View photos Lady Gaga | Lady Gaga/Instagram More

The “F— THIS” pumpkin makes a second appearance in the image but this time there are three small pumpkins and what appears to be a clear jewel in front of it. The third pumpkin in the photo is carved like a traditional jack-o-lantern, but in its mouth rests a small gourd with a cigarette in the mouth.

In a third Instagram post, the singer shared a photo of a pumpkin painted white with the word “GHOSTED” written in red.