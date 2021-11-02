Lady Gaga Suffered ‘Some Psychological Difficulty’ Going Method for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga has revealed to Vogue just how seriously she took the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming “House of Gucci” film, recalling the toll it took on her mental health.

“I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming,” Gaga said. “I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

In an interview with Vogue UK for the December 2021 cover issue, Gaga detailed the ways in which she approached her acting.

“You end up sounding and looking like them, yes, but it’s not an imitation, it’s a becoming,” Gaga said of getting into her character. “I remember when we started filming, I knew I had become – and I knew that the greater challenge was going to be unbecoming.”

Gaga recognized the intensity of her methods during the interview.

“That’s my own journey as an artist that I still reckon with, Giles,” she told Vogue UK. “And I ask myself, ‘Is this healthy, the way that you do this?’”

According to Vogue UK, she shrugged before saying “I just don’t know any other way.”

Co-star Salma Hayek described Gaga’s work as “delicious madness.”

“It’s very glamorous,” she told Vogue UK of the movie, “very glitzy, and very few times I have seen that level of passion with an actor.”

Of Gaga, the actress said, “She really committed.” In answer to Vogue’s question, ‘Was it at all tricky to work with?’ she said, “It was not a nightmare! It was a fascinating thing. She was magical. A genius.”

“We were in between takes and Salma was like, ‘Oh, this f—ing method actor is over here. You know, she’s not talking to me right now.,’” Gaga said. “Because I was doing sense memory work next to her, and she was making fun of me while I was sitting there doing it. And I didn’t even laugh. When the scene was over, I flipped at her and I said, ‘You’re ridiculous!’ and I started laughing and I kissed her. It was a wonderful set, but I’m very serious when I work.”

Story continues

Gaga confirmed that she has not met Patrizia Reggiani to get to know her for the role.

“You know, I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” she said. “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

“House of Gucci” hits theaters Nov. 24.