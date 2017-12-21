Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' moved back five months

Warner Bros. has moved back “A Star Is Born,” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, back nearly five months from May 18 to Oct. 5.

Cooper is also helming the film, which will mark his directing debut. He will produce through his 22 and Green production company along with Jon Peters, Bill Gerber, and Basil Iwanyk.

The project, based on William Wellman’s 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, centers on a fading movie star who helps an aspiring actress while his own career spirals downward. James Mason and Judy Garland starred in a 1954 version and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson toplined the 1976 version.

Cooper came on as director following his work with Clint Eastwood on “American Sniper.” Eastwood attempted to get the film made for years with Cooper in the role of the fading movie star and eventually left the project, but not before suggesting to Cooper that he try directing the movie, as the actor was actively seeking his first directing job.

Gaga’s previous acting credits include “American Horror Story: Hotel,” which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries; and its subsequent season, “Roanoke.”

News broke on Tuesday that Gaga is set to kick off a residency in Las Vegas at the MGM Park Theater. The deal closed over the weekend and will bring the pop star to the city starting in late 2018.

