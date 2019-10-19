Lady Gaga Says She's 'In a Lot of Pain' While Attending Best Friend's Bachelorette After Fall

Lady Gaga won’t let anything get in the way of supporting her friends — even a nasty tumble.

One day after falling offstage during a performance, and landing on her back, the singer stepped out to celebrate her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my bestfriends bachelorette dinner,” Gaga, 33, wrote on Friday, alongside a selfie from the night out. In the image, Gaga holds up a fun pair of pink “bridesmaid” glasses, which perfectly match her candy-colored hair as well as her bold eye look.

The star went on to share another photo of herself posing with the bride-to-be herself, with whom she created her new beauty line Haus Laboratories.

“An about to be married woman and me, a single lady,” she captioned the shot, seemingly hinting that her relationship with rumored boyfriend Dan Hornton had come to an end. “Also thanks @hauslabs for the makeup.”

Shortly before stepping out on the town, Gaga revealed on social media that hat she had to get X-rays — and lots of them — to ensure that she didn’t break any bones in her body following Thursday’s fall.

“When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter beside a photo of her hand X-ray, in which she held up the “OK” gesture.

Gaga then playfully quoted one of her own songs to make it clear that she was unharmed from the accident.

“Just Dance. Gonna be ok👌.”

Gaga was performing her sold-out Las Vegas residency show Enigma on Thursday night when she plummeted off of Park MGM’s Park Theater stage while hugging a male fan she had invited onstage with her — something she builds toward every show before a stripped-down performance of her hit, “A Million Reasons”.

The performer had climbed into the man’s arms while greeting him with a hug after he was pulled from the audience, but he lost his footing while bouncing her around, slipping and falling.

Despite the hard fall, Gaga quickly recovered and returned to the stage to continue her show, reassuring fans that she was unharmed and not angry.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she said from the pit, as captured on a fan video. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”