Lady Gaga Revives Jazz and Piano Vegas Residency for Summer 2024

Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ and PIANO' residency at Park MGM on August 31, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga is bringing her Jazz and Piano show back to Las Vegas!

On Tuesday, the pop star announced that she’ll return to Nevada this summer for an eight-night run of her beloved show. The residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM starts June 19 and wraps July 6.

More from Rolling Stone

Tickets will go on sale to the general public March 23 at 10 a.m. local time with a limited number of on-stage seats also available. Fans can access presale tickets starting Wednesday.

Gaga debuted her “Jazz and Piano” show — a celebration of jazz standards and the Great American songbook — back in early 2019 when she first arrived in Las Vegas.

The original “Jazz and Piano” setlist featured standards such as “Anything Goes,” “La Vie en Rose,” “Fly Me to The Moon,” and “Lush Life.” There were also jazzier renditions of some of Gaga’s own songs, including “Poker Face,” “Paparazzi,” and “Bad Romance.” Gaga has since brought back “Jazz and Piano” in 2021, 2022, and 2023 with slightly altered setlists.

During a show last September, before playing a jazzed-up version of “Born This Way,” Gaga took a moment to recognize trans rights.

“I’ve got something to say about trans rights in this country,” she said. “You got something to say, you gotta speak up right?” She even got a little funky with the piano toward the middle before taking a second to talk to the audience again. “And you know, sometimes you hear people say things like, ‘I don’t always know what to say,’” she said. “Just listen. Don’t say nothin’. Listen to the stories of real people’s lives.”

Last year, she played the residency shows in September and October and paid tribute to the late Tony Bennett, performing tracks from their collaborative album Love for Sale.

Gaga first paired the “Jazz and Piano” shows with her “Enigma” concert residency, where she embraced the over-the-top extravagance she’s known for. While Gaga has regularly returned to the “Jazz and Piano” shows, Enigma has not returned since wrapping in 2019.

Jazz and Piano 2024 Dates

June 19

June 20

June 27

June 29

June 30

July 3

July 5

July 6

Best of Rolling Stone