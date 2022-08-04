Lady Gaga posts first 'Joker 2' teaser confirming her star turn opposite Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April. The singer/actress confirmed that she'll be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequel. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lady Gaga to DC Comics stans: "Hold my hand." The Oscar-winning singer and actress has confirmed that she'll be joining Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips's musical sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Joker. Gaga posted an early teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux — due in theaters on October 4, 2024 — on Twitter that's scored to the Irving Berlin standard "Cheek to Cheek" and features silhouettes of the film's stars showing off some serious dancing moves.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Rumors that Gaga would be joining the Joker universe first surfaced in June, with The Hollywood Reporter suggesting that she'd be playing a new incarnation of Harley Quinn — the Joker's murderous girlfriend who is currently portrayed by Margot Robbie in the DC Extended Universe and Kaley Cuoco on HBO Max's beloved animated series. While the House of Gucci star didn't confirm those reports in her Twitter post, the teaser closes with an image of Phoenix and Gaga dancing... well, cheek to cheek. That certainly suggests a Joker and Harley love connection.

The Joker 2 teaser drop arrives as Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to move on from the messy fallout surrounding the sudden shelving of Batgirl, a nearly-completed HBO Max feature that would have starred Leslie Grace as the titular heroine and Michael Keaton as the version of Batman who first hit the big screen in 1989. Grace recently commented on the decision, praising the movie's cast and crew and thanking fans for their support. "THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' #Batgirl for life!"

Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 blockbuster, Joker. (Photo: Niko Tavernise / © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection)

When Joker premiered in 2019, both Phillips and Phoenix indicated it would be a one-off experiment. But after the film cleared the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office and won its star a Best Actor statue, a sequel became inevitable. According to The Wrap, Joker: Folie à Deux — which refers to the psychiatric condition known as "shared psychosis" — will take place largely in Arkham Asylum, where Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime was locked up at the end of the original film. In DC Comics lore, Arkham is also where the Joker first encounters psychiatrist, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who later becomes Harley Quinn.

Gaga's surprise announcement is already bringing together music and comic book fans on Twitter.

i love how unexpectedly Gaga just announces Joker: Folie à Deux! we had heard the rumours but NONE of us expected to hear it so soon!! absolute queen!! @ladygaga #Joker2 pic.twitter.com/4WanEXxIkO — brad (@mybiggestenemy_) August 4, 2022

lady gaga is my joker — ☆ BBLEGUMFEMME ☆ (@isamfitz) August 4, 2022

Lady Gaga about to say she spent 8 months in an asylum to prepare for her role in Joker — alexis (@ctrlxalexis) August 4, 2022

okay fine i’ll go see joker 2 for you gaga https://t.co/XiJFaHcZPE — katelyn kemmerle (@katelynkem) August 4, 2022

Becoming a Joker fan for Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/qxgdIzXx1S — Rob 🏳️‍🌈 (@robdjarin) August 4, 2022

I truly cannot wait to see Gaga receive her third oscar for Joker 2… pic.twitter.com/LG36xrvI53 — Mike Tague (@majtague) August 4, 2022

