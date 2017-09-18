Lady Gaga Postpones European Leg of 'Joanne' Tour Due to 'Severe Physical Pain'

The GRAMMY winner also posted that she is trying ‘to get to the bottom’ of her ‘physical and mental health struggles.’

Lady Gaga is taking some time to recover. The 31-year-old performer announced late Sunday that she will be postponing the European leg of her Joanne World Tour, which was supposed to kick off in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 21.

The six-week stint is being postponed until early 2018, LiveNation announced in a statement.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” the statement reads. “She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today. Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans. She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body. She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.”

Gaga herself took to Instagram to share an update with fans in an emotional post.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them,” she captioned a photo of herself holding rosary beads and praying. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.”

The Mother Monster also noted that she plans to tell her full health story to her fans when the time is right.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” she wrote. “I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans.”

She went on to note that she’s taking time to heal now so that she can continue to bring her music to her fans, adding, “I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

The GRAMMY winner previously had to cancel her appearance at the Rock in Rio Festival last week, taking to Instagram to explain her absence.

"I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands with the very best doctors," she wrote at the time.

