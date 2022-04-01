Lady Gaga to Perform at Grammy Awards on Sunday

Lady Gaga has joined the lineup for this year’s Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday night in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy and CBS announced this morning. The 12-time Grammy-winner is up for another five awards this year, including two of the top categories, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, for her duets with Tony Bennett on the song “I Get a Kick Out of You” and the album it comes from, “Love for Sale.”

The album is the second collection of duets from the pair, who performed a song from the first, “Cheek to Cheek,” on the Grammys in 2014. Bennett, 95, is suffering from Alzheimers Disease and was not announced as a performer with Gaga; he played two concerts with Gaga at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in August that were broadcast on a CBS Special “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” last year.

She joins a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, and a special In Memoriam performance featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. The show will also have a special tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died at the age of 50 last week while the band was on tour in South America.

The show will also highlight three musical genres — gospel/Christian, tropical Latin and bluegrass — that are not traditionally part of the show, presumably as bumpers leading into commercial breaks. The list of artists set to appear in that format are Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings, respectively. Maverick City Music is nominated in gospel and Christian music categories. Nuviola is up for tropical Latin album, while Strings is a contender for American roots and bluegrass album honors.

The Grammys, again hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

