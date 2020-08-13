    Lady Gaga to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

    Jazz Tangcay

    Lady Gaga has been confirmed as the latest artist to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Lady Gaga will join the group of performers who were previously announced, which includes BTS, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch and Maluma.

    The VMAs will air live on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

    Lady Gaga whose latest album “Chromatica” dropped on May 29, is up for nine video music awards. “Rain on Me,” the second release from the album featured a collaboration with Ariana Grande, earned seven of those nominations including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and the Weeknd with six nominations. All four artists have been nominated for video of the year.

    Lady Gaga confirmed the news on her Instagram page. She wrote,”I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live performance 🛸 Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30!”

    As previously confirmed, BTS will make their first VMA appearance and debut the group’s forthcoming English single, “Dynamite,” due to be released on Aug. 21.

    MTV Awards allows for fans to vote for their favorites across 15 categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Quarantine Performance via social media and the MTV website until Aug. 23.

    The awards show will no longer take place at the Barclays Center, as previously announced. Instead, artists will take to the stage at audience-less locations around New York City.

    See the full list of VMAs nominees below.

    VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

    Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

    Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

    Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

    The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

    ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

    Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

    Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

    Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

    Post Malone – Republic Records

    The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

    SONG OF THE YEAR

    Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

    Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

    Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

    Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

    Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

    BEST COLLABORATION

    Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

    Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

    Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

    Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

    Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

    PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

    Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

    Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

    Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

    Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

    Tate McRae – RCA Records

    YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

    BEST POP

    BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

    Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

    Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

    Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

    Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

    BEST HIP-HOP

    DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

    Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

    Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

    Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

    Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

    Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

    BEST ROCK

    blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

    Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

    Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

    Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

    Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

    The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

    BEST ALTERNATIVE

    The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

    All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

    FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

    Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

    Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

    twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

    BEST LATIN

    Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

    Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

    Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

    J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

    Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

    Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

    BEST R&B

    Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

    Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

    H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

    Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

    Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

    The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

    BEST K-POP

    (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

    BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

     

     

    EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

    Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

    Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

    Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

    VIDEO FOR GOOD

    Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

    Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

    Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

    H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

    Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

    Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

    BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

    5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

    Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

    blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

    Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

    John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

    twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

    BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

    Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

    CNCO – Unplugged At Home

    DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

    John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

    Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

    Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

    BEST DIRECTION

    Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

    Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

    Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

    Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

    Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

    The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

    5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

    Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

    Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

    Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

    The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

    BEST ART DIRECTION

    A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

    Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

    Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

    Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

    Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

    Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

    Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

    Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

    Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

    Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

    Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

     

     

    BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

    BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

    CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

    DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

    Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

    Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

    Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

    BEST EDITING

    Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

    James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

    Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

    Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

    ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

    The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

