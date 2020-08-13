Lady Gaga to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga has been confirmed as the latest artist to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Lady Gaga will join the group of performers who were previously announced, which includes BTS, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch and Maluma.

The VMAs will air live on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

Lady Gaga whose latest album “Chromatica” dropped on May 29, is up for nine video music awards. “Rain on Me,” the second release from the album featured a collaboration with Ariana Grande, earned seven of those nominations including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and the Weeknd with six nominations. All four artists have been nominated for video of the year.

Lady Gaga confirmed the news on her Instagram page. She wrote,”I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live performance 🛸 Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30!”

As previously confirmed, BTS will make their first VMA appearance and debut the group’s forthcoming English single, “Dynamite,” due to be released on Aug. 21.

MTV Awards allows for fans to vote for their favorites across 15 categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Quarantine Performance via social media and the MTV website until Aug. 23.

The awards show will no longer take place at the Barclays Center, as previously announced. Instead, artists will take to the stage at audience-less locations around New York City.

See the full list of VMAs nominees below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

BEST POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records