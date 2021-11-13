Lady Gaga is overjoyed with the termination of Britney Spears' conservatorship. The singer posted a sweet message and photo on Instagram in honor of Spears' freedom. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Lady Gaga and a bevy of other celebrities are celebrating the release of Britney Spears from her conservatorship after nearly 14 years.

The termination of the conservatorship was made official by Judge Brenda Penny, who dissolved the legal arrangement during a hearing on Friday afternoon, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

"The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Penny declared, according to the New York Times.

Lady Gaga honored Spears with a touching Instagram post, which featured a photo of the duo sharing an embrace at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today," wrote Gaga in the post. "You’re a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU."

Gaga wasn't the only star overjoyed at the news that Spears would no longer be controlled by the conservatorship. Spears received a flurry of support on social media from friends, acquaintances and fans.

Music legend Dionne Warwick even referred to Friday as "a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears."

🎉 I will see you all at @DOCNYCfest tonight. However, today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears. 🎉 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 12, 2021

"I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue," wrote Paris Hilton, along with the hashtag #FreedBritney. "@BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!"

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

Actress Jameela Jamil announced that she was "playing Britney All Day today."

Playing Britney All Day today. #FreeBritney — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

"Britney: FREE!" wrote Andy Cohen.

Britney: FREE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021

Fashion designer Vera Wang also posted in support of Spears.

Donatella Versace posted a throwback photo of herself and Spears, with her arm around the singer.

"Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance," wrote Versace. "Happy Britneypendence day! #FreeBritney"

Boy band 98 Degrees also posted a throwback photo in support of Spears, declaring that "the world is smiling with you today."

The world is smiling with you today. Congrats on your win and most of all, your freedom. 💙 #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/35nhRdNygC — 98 Degrees (@98official) November 12, 2021

Cyndi Lauper also joined in in support of Spears.

Spears herself was thrilled with the decision, sharing a video of the hundreds of #FreeBritney supporters who were at the Los Angeles courthouse on Friday.

"I love my fans so much it's crazy," she captioned the post. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever…"

Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart told reporters after the hearing, per Variety, "What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney. We have a safety net in place for Britney, both on the personal side and on the financial side. But Britney as of today is a free woman and she's an independent woman and the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney."