Lady Gaga offers $500K reward for return of French bulldogs after dog walker shooting and theft

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·1 min read
Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen on Wednesday night, Yahoo has confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department says that the unidentified male was walking three of the singer-actress's dogs in Hollywood when he was shot and two of the dogs were taken. A third dog ran away but was recovered by police. Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the animals.

A spokesperson for the LAPD said that a man was shot with a semi-automatic handgun during a robbery before 10 p.m. and transported to the hospital in stable condition. A male suspect took the two bulldogs and fled the scene in a white sedan. The investigation is ongoing via LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division.

A source close to Gaga— who just performed at Joe Biden's inauguration — told CNN she's offering "half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward."

The source added that the singer's dog walker is "recovering well." Speaking to Fox News, Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, described the man as "a family friend." The restauranteur called on the public to "help us catch these creeps."

Germanotta added, "Our whole family is upset and praying Koji and Gustavo are not harmed."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Gaga's spokesperson for comment and we will update this story when we hear back.

