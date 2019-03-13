    Lady Gaga mocks pregnancy rumors with a truly A+ tweet

    Sam Haysom
    What to do if you're a famous person constantly trying to field a sea of dating gossip and pregnancy rumors?

    Well, if you're Lady Gaga, you use it as a marketing opportunity.

    Gaga's path through awards season has been hounded by rumors about her personal and magazine front covers like this one:

    Gaga doesn't seem to be letting the rumor mill grind her down, though. And on Tuesday night, she used it to her advantage:

    As any hardened Gaga fans will know, #LG6 refers to her sixth album.

    There were many responses to that glorious tweet, but this one is probably the best.

    Now the wait really begins...

