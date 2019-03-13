Lady Gaga mocks pregnancy rumors with a truly A+ tweet

What to do if you're a famous person constantly trying to field a sea of dating gossip and pregnancy rumors?

Well, if you're Lady Gaga, you use it as a marketing opportunity.

Gaga's path through awards season has been hounded by rumors about her personal and magazine front covers like this one:

Lady Gaga Pregnant With Bradley Cooper Or Christian Carino’s Baby? https://t.co/wgOGQkYfyf pic.twitter.com/CtEBTel2qq — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) March 7, 2019

Gaga doesn't seem to be letting the rumor mill grind her down, though. And on Tuesday night, she used it to her advantage:

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

As any hardened Gaga fans will know, #LG6 refers to her sixth album.

There were many responses to that glorious tweet, but this one is probably the best.

imagem da primeira ultrassom pic.twitter.com/EGpo3Tg2oF — lua (@ladygagaft) March 13, 2019

Now the wait really begins...