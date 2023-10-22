Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger Make Surprise Cameos on Bad Bunny's “SNL ”Appearance as Host and Musical Guest

A moustached Jagger appeared in a sketch with Bad Bunny, while Lady Gaga introduced the rapper's first musical number

Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga decided to pay a visit to Studio 8H!

On Saturday, the 80-year-old rock icon and the 37-year-old singer-songwriter made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.

Jagger appeared in a sketch with host and musical guest Bad Bunny, who played a Spanish soap opera actor filming an episode in which his villainous character repeatedly slaps his brother in the face.

During the taping, Jagger enters in a white suit and wearing a fake mustache and shockingly revealed to be the two men’s father. The scene reaches its climax when the rocker’s character slaps both of his sons.

Right after the commercial break, Lady Gaga appeared and introduced Bad Bunny’s first musical performance of the night. The Puerto-Rican rapper sang his new song “UN PREVIEW,” which was released last month.

Both Jagger and Lady Gaga were previously seen together in New York City on Thursday when the latter joined The Rolling Stones onstage at the Racket NYC in Manhattan.

The “Just Dance” singer entered from the wings during the encore to perform alongside the band for their new collaboration “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Footage of Lady Gaga singing alongside Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood surfaced on social media afterwards.

The Rolling Stones had performed the special show in honor of the release of their first album in 18 years, Hackney Diamonds. They played both classics and songs off of their new record.



