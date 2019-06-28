Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance at NYC Pride -- See Her Heartfelt Speech and Epic Outfit

The singer and longtime LGBTQ community hero showed up in an epic, Pride-themed rainbow outfit and delivered a heartfelt speech

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance with her parents, Cynthia and Joe Germanotta, at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day Concert in New York City on Friday.

The singer and longtime LGBTQ community hero showed up in an epic, Pride-themed rainbow outfit and delivered a heartfelt speech calling for equality and addressing her bisexuality.

“I like girls sometimes,” she reportedly told the crowd, before sharing how the LGBTQ community had helped transform her life by supporting her career from her earliest days in music.

The event took place at Greenwich Village's Stonewall Inn, where riots ensued following a police raid at the LGBTQ hot spot 50 years ago.

“The universe brought us together in the spirit of kindness, and together we’re a powerhouse,” she said. “I hope you celebrate every inch of who you are today. You were born this way and you are superstars!”

“I will continue to fight every day during shows, and even when I’m not on stage, to spread a message that’s actually quite simple: Be kind,” the 33-year-old star continued. “And that kindness belongs to you. It always has belonged to you, even when the world was not kind, it belonged to you; all the galaxies, stars, and even God, I know [they] all had your back. So today, and I hope every day: Dance, sing, rejoice, worship yourself, worship each other!”

Gaga also saluted her parents, thanking Cynthia for running the Born This Way Foundation, which supports the wellness of young people.

The event was hosted by Elvis Duran and attended by famous names including Frankie Grande, who was spotted kissing his man in the VIP area, and Chelsea Clinton, whose baby bump was on full display.

Actor Wilson Cruz, also addressed the crowd, sharing his own emotional speech about Pride.

Broadway star Alex Newell then performed for the audience, before fashion icon Donatella Versace spoke about being the first person her brother, Gianni, came out to.

After Gaga’s speech, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen took the stage and brought out Alicia Keys, who sang “Girl Is on Fire,” followed by Cyndi Lauper, who performed “True Colors” from behind a sparkly, silver piano.

Whoopi Goldberg and Pose stars Angelica Ross and Ryan Jamaal Swain also attended.

