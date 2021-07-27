Lady Gaga Fans Mistake Jordanian Athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq for Pop Star at Tokyo Olympics

lady Gaga and Julyana Al-Sadeq

Lady Gaga has thrived across music, movies and television, and some of her "Little Monsters" have recently found themselves wondering if she's taking on the world of sports next.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner, 35, isn't actually competing at the Tokyo Olympics, but that didn't stop fans from pointing out her striking resemblance to Jordanian taekwondo competitor Julyana Al-Sadeq.

Twitter fan account Gaga Daily, which boasts more than 500,000 followers, posted a photo of Al-Sadeq, 26, on Monday, after she lost against Milena Titoneli from Team Brazil in the women's 67kg round of 16 event.

"Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics," they wrote.

"Singer, actress, activist and now Olympian! Lady Gaga really does do it all!" wrote one fan joked, as another posted: "Lady Gaga is representing Chromatica at the #Olympics!"

"There can be a hundred people at the Olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal," a follower commented, referencing Gaga's oft-used nod to A Star Is Born costar and director Bradley Cooper.

There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal. pic.twitter.com/B90HsaKtLu — Rickie Marsden (@BeardManRick) July 26, 2021

Although Gaga did not make Team USA this year, she recently showed off her sporty side during a weekend getaway to Northern California with boyfriend Michael Polansky.

She was spotted taking in some tennis lessons on Sunday, while rocking a cute white Nike ensemble, accessorized with some gold hoop earrings and necklaces.

Lady Gaga is representing Chromatica at the #Olympics ! pic.twitter.com/GyQSaa3nhV — Gaga Struggle (@WildinMonsters) July 26, 2021

The Joanne artist has had some downtime recently, after postponing her Chromatica Ball tour to summer 2022. She's still keeping busy with her upcoming Chromatica remix album, as well as a special 10-year anniversary edition of Born This Way.

She's also reuniting with a good friend for "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga," celebrating the legendary singer's 95th birthday with two performances at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and 5. The performance comes months after Bennett's family revealed he's living with Alzheimer's disease.

"On my way Tony!" Gaga recently wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to sing with my friend."