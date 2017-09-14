Lady Gaga Hospitalized, Cancels Rock in Rio Performance

UPDATED: Lady Gaga announced on Twitter that she will be unable to perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil due to health concerns, and later elaborated that she’s been hospitalized over severe pain.

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 (sic) come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u (sic) but I have to take care of my body right now,” she wrote. “I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon,” she continued in a follow-up tweet.

Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

She added a little later, “I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors.”

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Gaga has been open about her chronic pain in the past, and also talks about her struggle in the upcoming Netflix documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two.” She recently revealed that her chronic pain is due to fibromyalgia

In our documentary the #chronicillness#chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Gaga also canceled a concert in Montreal earlier this month due to illness from singing in the rain at her show in New York. To make it up to fans who had traveled to see her, she had pizza delivered to anyone outside her hotel. The first date of her second Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in Las Vegas was also postponed in July for unspecified reasons.

The artist was able to attend the premiere of “Gaga: Five Foot Two” at the Toronto Film Festival last week, however, and performed as well. The documentary will hit Netflix Sept. 22.

Get more from Variety and Variety411: Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Related Video:

For more celebrity videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.