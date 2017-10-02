    Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, and other celebrities call for gun control in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor
    Lady Gaga, pictured on Sept. 8, is among the Americans demanding tougher gun laws. (Photo: Getty Images)

    In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — a gunman firing on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday and killing at least 58 people — celebrities are among the many fed-up Americans calling for better gun control laws.

    Lady Gaga was one of the many to speak out on social media on Monday, declaring suspected gunman Stephen Paddock’s shooting spree an act of “terrorism, plain and simple” and asking “Democrats and Republicans” to “unite now” on gun control.


    In one post, she called out President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan directly, saying that “blood is on the hands of those who have the power to legislate.”


    The singer also announced she’ll be holding a 20-minute “meditation/silence/prayer” later today on Instagram to provide some peace amid the chaos of the world.


    Ariana Grande, whose Manchester, England, concert venue was the scene of another horrific mass shooting just months ago, also shared her thoughts. “My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” wrote the singer. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

    Julianne Moore has long been an outspoken advocate for gun violence awareness and she spoke out again today. “Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them,” she wrote, while encouraging “everyone join the movement to end gun violence.”



    Emmy Rossum, who described herself as “heartbroken” over the news, took to Twitter to tell her followers that prayers aren’t enough. She also demanded action from politicians and urged people to do the same. “I believe in prayer, but it’s not enough by itself,” she noted in one of several tweets on the topic. “We need better LAWS. In no world does a CIVILIAN need a MACHINE GUN. Let’s fix this.”











    Jessica Chastain described it as “shameful that this keeps happening.”





    Billy Eichner of Billy on the Street fame wasn’t mincing words either.

    (Image: Billy Eichner via Twitter)



    Music fans duck and cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

    Here are some of the other stars demanding better gun control laws on this sad day:























    Find out more about how to help the Las Vegas shooting victims, whether it’s by donating money, giving blood, or reaching out to your reps.


