Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, and other celebrities call for gun control in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting

In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — a gunman firing on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday and killing at least 58 people — celebrities are among the many fed-up Americans calling for better gun control laws.
Lady Gaga was one of the many to speak out on social media on Monday, declaring suspected gunman Stephen Paddock’s shooting spree an act of “terrorism, plain and simple” and asking “Democrats and Republicans” to “unite now” on gun control.
This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017
In one post, she called out President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan directly, saying that “blood is on the hands of those who have the power to legislate.”
Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017
The singer also announced she’ll be holding a 20-minute “meditation/silence/prayer” later today on Instagram to provide some peace amid the chaos of the world.
Ariana Grande, whose Manchester, England, concert venue was the scene of another horrific mass shooting just months ago, also shared her thoughts. “My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” wrote the singer. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”
My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017
Julianne Moore has long been an outspoken advocate for gun violence awareness and she spoke out again today. “Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them,” she wrote, while encouraging “everyone join the movement to end gun violence.”
I mourn this senseless loss of life. What will it take, #Congress, for you to act? @Everytown @MomsDemand #endgunviolence https://t.co/6HpuWk9ZLe
— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 2, 2017
Emmy Rossum, who described herself as “heartbroken” over the news, took to Twitter to tell her followers that prayers aren’t enough. She also demanded action from politicians and urged people to do the same. “I believe in prayer, but it’s not enough by itself,” she noted in one of several tweets on the topic. “We need better LAWS. In no world does a CIVILIAN need a MACHINE GUN. Let’s fix this.”
50 dead. Over 400 in the hospital. And we continue to call this a LONE WOLF? Call it TERRORISM because that's what it is.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
I am heartbroken today. I don't want to just hashtag pray for the healing anymore. It's not enough. Not enough to sit & tweet out prayers.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
I believe in the power of prayer. But I also believe faith gives us strength to act. Act w kindness, act w determination to fight evil.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
House GOP could pass legislation this week to:
1. repeal restrictions on gun silencers
2. allow concealed carry across state lines
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
Call you senators and keep calling. Let them hear your voice. Ask them how many more people would have died IF this guy had a silencer?
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
Here's the number for your senators. Keep calling. https://t.co/s5Ww9uCgQp
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
Dear @realDonaldTrump, the people of Las Vegas don't need your hashtags and empty tweets about "warmest condolences". They need action.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
I believe in prayer, but it's not enough by itself. We need better LAWS. In no world does a CIVILIAN need a MACHINE GUN. Let's fix this.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
You might send your "warmest condolences" when a friend calls off a wedding or sprains an ankle. Not when 50 are dead and 400+ in hospital.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
I am tired of how easy it is to:
"Pray for (insert latest attack or natural disaster here)"
Prayer + Action is the answer.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
Jessica Chastain described it as “shameful that this keeps happening.”
Man with an arsenal of at least 10 guns unloaded hundreds of rounds into a crowd. Its disgusting that we keep letting this happen. Shameful.
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 2, 2017
If you’re trying to locate a loved one in Las Vegas, here is the number : 1-866-535-5654
My love, thoughts and prayers are with you.
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 2, 2017
VOTE THEM OUT https://t.co/TcXE6kbnBi
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 2, 2017
Mass shootings cause gun stocks to rise. They're making money off tragedy. Are you ok with your reps being bought with that money? Shameful. https://t.co/35jEoAOPr2
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 2, 2017
In the developed world, these levels of gun violence are a uniquely American problem. Here’s why.
https://t.co/OTRsXWv3dC
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 2, 2017
Billy Eichner of Billy on the Street fame wasn’t mincing words either.
AND DON'T TALK ABOUT THE 2ND AMENDMFNT. THEY WEREN'T TALKING ABOUT AUTOMATIC WEAPONS & ANYONE WHO SAYS THAT NONSENSE IS ENABLING MASS MURDER
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017
Congress did nothing after Sandy Hook. NOTHING. Think about how INSANE that is. We're calling Congress about everything else, why not this??
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017
Here are some of the other stars demanding better gun control laws on this sad day:
Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them.
Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. pic.twitter.com/yNmPeBjrFB
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 2, 2017
Sensible gun control NOW.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017
My heart is split open for the victims and their families in Las Vegas. At what point do we Americans say #enough
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 2, 2017
It would be wise to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers. None of which is excessive. https://t.co/oaPIk4lbWO
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 2, 2017
It sickens me the ease in which a TERRORIST can be sold a GUN. Is the ease really worth all these lives ?! This needs to stop.
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017
This isn't the first shooting, and not the first deaths. Regardless he is a terrorist. Shame on him, not just on gun laws. https://t.co/snyWOesJqF
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017
(cont.) There's a lot of people (that neither of those things have happened to) that shouldn't own a gun.
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017
If Newtown Wasn't Enough, Why Would Las Vegas Be Enough? https://t.co/s0wDVQqYaw via @Esquire
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2017
Don't care what he says. Done having the same old debate. I'm calling my reps&donating to @Everytown. Join the fight or get out of the way.
— Rebecca Metz (@TheRebeccaMetz) October 2, 2017
It’s not a matter of if a mass shooting will happen in the city you call home, or where you went to college, or where your kids are starting their careers- it’s a matter of when. We’re all counting down to the day when the landmarks we love become graveyards. #GunControl
— Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) October 2, 2017
— Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) October 2, 2017
Find out more about how to help the Las Vegas shooting victims, whether it’s by donating money, giving blood, or reaching out to your reps.
