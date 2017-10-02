Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, and other celebrities call for gun control in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting

Lady Gaga, pictured on Sept. 8, is among the Americans demanding tougher gun laws. (Photo: Getty Images)

In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — a gunman firing on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday and killing at least 58 people — celebrities are among the many fed-up Americans calling for better gun control laws.

Lady Gaga was one of the many to speak out on social media on Monday, declaring suspected gunman Stephen Paddock’s shooting spree an act of “terrorism, plain and simple” and asking “Democrats and Republicans” to “unite now” on gun control.

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017





In one post, she called out President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan directly, saying that “blood is on the hands of those who have the power to legislate.”

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017





The singer also announced she’ll be holding a 20-minute “meditation/silence/prayer” later today on Instagram to provide some peace amid the chaos of the world.





Ariana Grande, whose Manchester, England, concert venue was the scene of another horrific mass shooting just months ago, also shared her thoughts. “My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” wrote the singer. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Julianne Moore has long been an outspoken advocate for gun violence awareness and she spoke out again today. “Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them,” she wrote, while encouraging “everyone join the movement to end gun violence.”









Emmy Rossum, who described herself as “heartbroken” over the news, took to Twitter to tell her followers that prayers aren’t enough. She also demanded action from politicians and urged people to do the same. “I believe in prayer, but it’s not enough by itself,” she noted in one of several tweets on the topic. “We need better LAWS. In no world does a CIVILIAN need a MACHINE GUN. Let’s fix this.”

50 dead. Over 400 in the hospital. And we continue to call this a LONE WOLF? Call it TERRORISM because that's what it is. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017





I am heartbroken today. I don't want to just hashtag pray for the healing anymore. It's not enough. Not enough to sit & tweet out prayers. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017





I believe in the power of prayer. But I also believe faith gives us strength to act. Act w kindness, act w determination to fight evil. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017





House GOP could pass legislation this week to:

1. repeal restrictions on gun silencers

2. allow concealed carry across state lines — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017





Call you senators and keep calling. Let them hear your voice. Ask them how many more people would have died IF this guy had a silencer? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017





Here's the number for your senators. Keep calling. https://t.co/s5Ww9uCgQp — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017





Dear @realDonaldTrump, the people of Las Vegas don't need your hashtags and empty tweets about "warmest condolences". They need action. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017





I believe in prayer, but it's not enough by itself. We need better LAWS. In no world does a CIVILIAN need a MACHINE GUN. Let's fix this. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017





You might send your "warmest condolences" when a friend calls off a wedding or sprains an ankle. Not when 50 are dead and 400+ in hospital. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017



