Lady Gaga Addresses Her Split From Ex-Fiancé Christian Carino On Stage in Las Vegas

The singer said it won't be the same performing one of her favorite songs now that she's no longer engaged.

Lady Gaga addressed her break-up with ex-fiance, Christian Carino, during one of her Las Vegas residency shows on Sunday.

The GRAMMY winner -- whose rep confirmed the breakup to ET in February -- was performing her Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano concert at Park MGM’s Park Theatre when her relationship status came up.

“So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger,” Gaga said while walking across the stage in a glittering gown, as audience members yelled out, “We love you!” in response.

“So tonight will be different,” she continued, to which guests could be heard chuckling.

As another eager fan then yelled out, “I love you Gaga!” the 33-year-old musician took a seat at the piano and launched into, “Someone to Watch Over Me,” explaining that it was one of her favorite songs.

She was accompanied by pianist, Alex Smith, who she noted had previously joined her on stage while she performed “The Star Spangled Banner” at the 2016 Super Bowl.

“The piano wasn’t working until about half a second before we started,” she revealed about their performance at the sporting event. “Yeah. Terrifying!”

Gaga says “Last time I sang this song I had a ring on my finger.” and talks about life flashing before her eyes when the piano wasn’t working until last minute at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/vOdsICUUJB — Jessica (@The1FameMonster) June 3, 2019

ET confirmed Gaga's relationship with Carino in February 2017 and shortly afterwards they were spotted side by side at an Interscope Records GRAMMYs after-party. "There were cute moments of arm in arm and brushing each other's side," an eyewitness told ET. "It was minimal PDA, but Gaga was glowing."

After going Instagram official in October 2017, Gaga confirmed their engagement around a year later, but the two were confirmed to have split on Feb. 19, 2019.

Sunday's mid-concert comments are believed to be the first time she has addressed the breakup publicly.

The show was part of the singer’s pioneering two-part Las Vegas residency, which sees her performing the hit-heavy Lady Gaga Enigma concert, as well as a limited number of Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano shows, during which she sings stripped-down versions of her songs plus music from The Great American Songbook.

Little Monsters attending the weekend’s shows were in for a further treat, when she made a surprise appearance at her new Haus of Gaga exhibition, which is also at Park MGM.

Curated by Nicola Formichetti, the exhibit features fabulous costumes from throughout the fashion icon’s career.

An original lyric sheet from A Star Is Born is also on display, and some items will be auctioned to benefit Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which aims to empower youth and support their mental health.

See more Gaga below.

