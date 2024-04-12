Lady Bunny Wants New Show To Send Viewers To The Ballot Box 'With A Giggle'

As she prepares to unveil a brand-new nightclub show, Lady Bunny can’t resist having a little fun at fellow drag icon Trixie Mattel’s expense.

HuffPost caught a sneak peek at Lady Bunny’s “April Fool” with a snippet of her parody version of Lizzo’s “Good as Hell,” in which she playfully accuses Mattel, a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran, of being a “Lady Bunny lookalike who charges more.”

“C’mon, let’s keep it real/ Mama Ru taught you how to steal,” she sings on the track.

Fortunately, Mattel seems to be taking such zingers in stride.

“Trixie messaged me with laughing emojis when I tagged her in my parody video on Instagram — she has a great sense of humor,” Lady Bunny told HuffPost. “She even said on a recent podcast that she does Lady Bunny cosplay.”

Listen to a clip from Lady Bunny’s “Good as Hell” parody below.

The “Good as Hell” spoof is just one of many highlights in “April Fool,” which debuts Friday at New York’s Green Room 42 and returns for three additional performances through April 24. Also parodied in the show are hits by Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars and Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, a country medley that begins with Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em” and incorporates Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Shania Twain classics is sure to be a comedic standout.

These days, she’s been feeling especially disenchanted with the U.S. political climate. Though “April Fool” will contain some topical jokes, its star says it takes a “lighthearted” approach to anything related to the 2024 presidential election.

“While I love that many of my friends have found success reading stories to kids, I’m just not that queen,” Lady Bunny said. Astrida Valigorsky via Getty Images

“I save my diatribes for X and Instagram posts,” she said. “But I do have a mock patriotic number with flags and confetti to send audiences to the polls in November with a giggle.”

“April Fool” marks the start of a busy period for Lady Bunny, who has LGBTQ+ Pride-related performances lined up in Seattle and Denver, as well as in Europe, through the end of the summer.

And as always, those who may be easily offended by her raunchy humor should stay home.

“While I love that many of my friends have found success reading stories to kids,” she told HuffPost in 2020, “I’m just not that queen.”

