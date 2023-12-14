Lacey Evans Reflects On The Rumors That Ric Flair Fathered Her Child

Before getting pregnant, Lacey Evans was involved in a wild storyline on WWE programming with Charlotte Flair and her father, Ric Flair.

Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans was a recent guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. When asked about being paired with Ric Flair to go after his daughter Charlotte on WWE programming, Evans said she was supposed to get the title from her, but her baby had other plans.

“It was typical heel and to go after the title and get it,” Lacey Evans said. “I was supposed to get it, but fortunately, Sunny Loretta decided that she was coming.”

Ric Flair is not the father of Lacey Evans’ child

When asked about the rumor and speculation that Ric Flair was the father of her child, Evans said part of her felt terrible but believes the storyline could have been entertaining had it actually played out.

“Yeah, and don’t get me wrong, there was a part of me that I felt terrible,” Lacey Evans said. “Remember those people that work their ass off and have a passion for this. That impacts a lot on that professional side. But it wasn’t like I just decided to sneak off and like, do you know what I mean?

“Which, by all rights, I could have done anything I wanted. But I ensured that the powers that be knew what I wanted and gave me the blessing. [They] told me to do it, and I was ready. But yeah, it was supposed to be very entertaining, and it could have been, and it would have been, but God had other plans for this moment.”

