Nvidia, ever keen to incentivize purchases of its latest GPUs, is releasing a tool that lets owners of GeForce RTX 30 Series and 40 Series cards run an AI-powered chatbot offline on a Windows PC. Called Chat with RTX, the tool allows users to customize a GenAI model along the lines of OpenAI's ChatGPT by connecting it to documents, files and notes that it can then query. "Rather than searching through notes or saved content, users can simply type queries," Nvidia writes in a blog post.