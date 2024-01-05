La. Teacher Accused of Molesting Teen in Car with Her Baby in Backseat, Wanting to Be Boy’s 'First'

High school teacher Tatum Hatch, 32, is accused of grooming a 15-year-old boy and sending him explicit pictures on Instagram messenger, say authorities

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Office Tatum Hatch

A Louisiana high school teacher is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy and inappropriately touching him in her car with her baby in the back seat, prosecutors said.

Tatum Hatch, 32, allegedly told the boy she wanted to be the “first” person to have sex with him, prosecutors said according to court documents obtained by KTVE and KARD and KNOE.

On Wednesday, Hatch of West Monroe, was arrested and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to online jail records.

Hatch was released on a $10,000 bond on Thursday.

The teacher’s alleged actions came to light in December when the West Monroe Police Department contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office about a student who came forward about Hatch, KNOE reports.



The boy’s father allegedly told the OPSO that his son confided in him about a sexual relationship with Hatch, saying it had gone on for the past year and a half, court documents state, KTVE and KARD report.

The boy’s father allegedly had proof of the relationship from sexually explicit Instagram messages that were screen-recorded, court documents state, KNOE reports.

According to the court documents, Hatch allegedly wanted the boy to sneak into her bedroom window, saying she believed it was safer for him to come to her house rather than meeting at his home, KNOE reports.

When the boy told her he felt scared, she allegedly said she was worried that he would find someone else to be the “first” person he would have sex with, the documents state, KTVE reports.

On Dec. 16, 2023, police interviewed Hatch, who allegedly admitted that she spoke to the boy on Instagram messenger, the court records state, KTVE reports.

The day before, Hatch was placed on administrative leave from her job at West Monroe High School, the Ouachita Parish School Board said, KTVE reports.

She resigned on Dec. 26, the school board confirmed, according to KTVE.

She is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

