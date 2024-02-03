LA might be the Mexican restaurant capital of the US, but Phoenix has so much to offer

Leer en español

Mexican restaurants have become a cornerstone throughout the United States. According to a recent study, 1 in every 10 food establishments in the U.S. is a Mexican restaurant.

With 37.2 million people of Mexican descent in the country, these figures are not surprising. The Pew Research Center's analysis — using data from Yelp and SafeGraph — found that the counties with the highest number of restaurants in the United States are in California and Texas.

In 10 counties across the country, Mexican establishments account for more than a third of all restaurants.

But in Arizona, that number is far lower.

Arizona is a southern border state — very much like California and Texas — where just over 2 million Mexicans reside, according to 2022 Census data. But unlike its surrounding states, only 18 percent of businesses in Arizona serve Mexican food.

Still, our state does not disappoint. In a show of which counties account for the most Mexican restaurants, Maricopa County came in fourth place.

How many Mexican restaurants are there in Arizona?

According to the Pew study, 85% of counties in the United States have at least one Mexican restaurant, but Los Angeles County takes the crown with over 5,400 restaurants.

Compared with Los Angeles County, where 30% of the restaurants specialize in Mexican cuisine, in Maricopa County — the largest populated county in Arizona with 4.4 million residents — there are just over 1,700 Mexican food establishments.

Los Angeles County (California) tops the list with 5,484 restaurants, followed by Harris County (Texas) with 2,362; San Diego County (California) with 1,712; Maricopa County (Arizona) with 1,705; and finally Cook County (Illinois) with 1,584 restaurants.

Pima County, located in south-central Arizona with a population of 1.4 million, has 421 Mexican restaurants, while Yuma, located in the southwest corner of Arizona, has 105.

Mexican restaurants in Arizona that are a must-try

According to the 2022 Economic census, done by the U.S. Census Bureau, people who identify as Hispanic or Latino make up close to one-third, 32.5%, of the population in Arizona. Of these 2.3 million Latinos, 85.3% are Mexican.

Because of this population, Arizona is home to some of the best Mexican restaurants in the United States, earning numerous awards and recognitions. In metro Phoenix, especially, with mouthwatering and unique dishes that bring culinary delicacies from different Mexican regions to the Valley, there are plenty of options for locals and those visiting.

When Bacanora opened on Grand Avenue in Phoenix, the Sonoran-style spot quickly earned local acclaim that reached national ears. The restaurant doesn't serve mixed plates or creative street tacos. It is pure and uniquely Sonora, celebrating Arizona's southern neighbor-state cuisine in a way that's never been seen before. In November 2021, Bacanora was named one of the 40 best new restaurants in the United States by Esquire magazine. And in February 2022, the James Beard Foundation recognized the restaurant as a semifinalist for best new restaurant in the country.

Barrio Café, by chef Silvana Salcido Esparza, is also a well-known spot. Located near downtown Phoenix, this restaurant has inspired dishes that combine classic Mexican ingredients with unique connections. The result is an iconic menu that attracts customers locally and from around the world, which includes tasty enchiladas, creamy soups and tableside guacamole. In addition to the delicious food, the restaurant's atmosphere is unique as it is covered in murals painted by Mexican artists of the Valley. Esparza was a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef in 2023.

And let's not forget to mention Cocina Madrigal, a south Phoenix Mexican restaurant that has topped the Yelp lists multiple years. This spot combines Mexican cuisine from its roots in Mexico City with American influences. These fusions include jalapeño bacon in al pastor tacos and made-to-order guacamole. Tortillas are served freshly made by hand and some favorites include chicken enchiladas, beef birria enchiladas and mesquite roast Romaine salad.

Nadia Cantú is a reporter for La Voz Arizona. Contact her at nadia.cantu@lavozarizona.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These are the best Mexican restaurants in Phoenix of the 1,700