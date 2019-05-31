La La Anthony Will Play Brian Austin Green's Breadwinning Wife on BH90210

La La Anthony is joining the cast of BH90210!

The Power star, 39, has been cast as Brian Austin Green‘s wife Shay in the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, which premieres on August 7.

Anthony is described as a superstar hip-hop/pop artist, who is the breadwinner of the family, according to Deadline.

While Anthony is busy in the limelight, Green’s character is is a stay-at-home dad to their three kids, the outlet reported.

Anthony, who is married to basketball star Carmelo Anthony, confirmed the news on Instagram writing, “90210 IS BACK!!”

She added, “I’m so honored to be joining the cast of 90210!! It’s gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife or the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green 👰🏽🤵🏼Let’s gooooo!!🚨🚨.”

The original series ended with Green’s character David Silver marrying Tori Spelling‘s character Donna Martin. However, in the CW 90210 series it was revealed that David and Donna divorced following the birth of their daughter.

La La Anthony, Brian Austin Green | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic More

While legions of fans crushed hard on Silver, Green’s real-life wife Megan Fox was not one of them.

In fact, according to Green, 45, she hasn’t seen an episode of the iconic ’90s soap drama.

“When we met, Megan was like, ‘He looks like Justin Timberlake.’ That’s all she cared about. She grew up with ‘N Sync,” Green previously told PEOPLE.

Green and Fox, 33, have been married since 2010 and met while working on the sitcom Hope & Faith.

“Her older sister was a huge fan of 90210, but Megan didn’t know it at all,” Green adds.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green | JB Lacroix/WireImage More

The couple share three children together: Noah Shannon, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Journey, 2. Green also has a 17-year-old son Kassius Lijah from a previous relationship with 90210 costar Vanessa Marcil.

Green will be joined by original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Spelling, 45, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Ian Ziering in the reboot.

Now filming, BH90210 will be comprised of six episodes in which the OG gang from West Beverly High play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network.

On working with the cast again after 19 years (Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000), Green said it’s “surreal.”

“The first time we all got back together, we were in a story meeting and I stopped, like, ‘Wait a second. We’re all like sitting in the same room right now? This is crazy,’” he said.