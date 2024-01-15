LA Knight: 2023 Was A Hell Of A Climb, My Goal Is To Continue In 2024

LA Knight looks back on not winning Money in the Bank in 2023 and remains determined to continue his success.

LA Knight was widely seen as one of the favorites to win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank match, as fans rallied around him and his popularity surged. Damian Priest won the bout, but Knight kept gaining momentum throughout the rest of the year.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, LA Knight shared his thoughts on not winning the Money in the Bank match in 2023. (H/t Chris Van Vliet for the quotes)

“It’s funny because I just joked, story my career,” Knight said. “But at the same time, I always hesitate to say this stuff because I feel like it sounds like I’m like being self-congratulatory, but like, I can’t help but state the fact that I willed this sh*t into existence. Like I couldn’t stop, I couldn’t just be like, Well, I’m just here, I’m just going to be happy with that, and that’s cool. I wrote an email to one of the writers when I first came back as LA Knight and I just said, Hey look, I’d like to do this and this and this and at some point, I’m going to ask for the ball.

“And he was like, probably just was kind of brushing me off. I don’t know, I can’t speak for him, but I’m sure at the time was probably just like, his response was I appreciate the ambition. And it was kind of that. I’m sure at the same time, he’s just thinking who is this guy, whatever. But I meant that and I meant that in the realest possible way to where like, I want the damn ball. And I’m going to make that happen.”

LA Knight: My Goal Is To Continue In 2024 And 2025

LA Knight then stated that, while he has been told no in the past, he is determined to will his goals into existence. He stated that he is focused on continuing where he left off in 2023 as 2024 and beyond rolls on.

“So, as many times I’ve been told no, as many times, maybe I’ve shot myself in my own foot or slipped on a banana peel, or whatever it is, I need to will this thing into existence,” LA Knight said. “So far 2023 has been a hell of a climb and making that happen. And so my goal is to just continue on in 2024 and 2025 and who knows from there. And you know, people want to look at the age number, but my God, I’m in some damn good shape.”

The video interview can be seen below:

Knight will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble. WrestleZone will have coverage of the show as it airs.

The post LA Knight: 2023 Was A Hell Of A Climb, My Goal Is To Continue In 2024 appeared first on Wrestlezone.