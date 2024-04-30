La Fiesta back and bigger than ever

Apr. 29—By Alix Batte

This year's Viva La Fiesta opens at the Ector County Coliseum Thursday and runs until Sunday.

Hosted by The Garriga Law Firm, Viva La Fiesta has ordinarily been a three-day event, but this year it's being expanded into four days full of fun to be shared with the whole family.

Below is the schedule of events for each day:

— May 2: Pecos and the Rooftops concert; Little Miss Fiesta West Texas Pageant in Building A

— May 3: Concerts include Grupo el Duelo, Grupo Siggno, and Grupo Secretto

— May 4: Little Miss Fiesta West Texas Pageant in Building A; Concerts include Los Huracanes de Norte, La Reunion Norteña, and La Original Sonora Dinamita

— May 5: Concerts include La Fiera de Ojinaga, Impostores De Nuevo Leon, and La Alianza Nortena

The Little Miss Fiesta WTX pageant will be making a return this year. This pageant is open to girls ages 3-10 years old, and will be a fun opportunity to introduce girls to the world of pageants. Categories for the Little Miss Fiesta WTX pageant include Formal Wear, Onstage Introduction, and an Interview Question based on each contestant's provided bio.

Contestants can register for the Little Miss Fiesta WTX pageant on the Viva La Fiesta website: tinyurl.com/mrycvkn3

There will also be the Viva La Fiesta Futsal Tournament organized by Independiente Futsal for anyone who wants to sign up to play. The 4-day tournament will consist of three 125-minute games for each team, all consisting of 5 players. There will be a boys and girls division, ages 6-17, and separate men's and women's divisions.

Registration for the Futsal tournament can also be found on the Viva La Fiesta website: tinyurl.com/5n8aud7j

Whether they attend the full 4 days of festivities or buy single-day tickets, attendees can expect to enjoy concerts, over 100 local vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, pig and duck racing, carnival rides, and more. Friday and Saturday will feature a sea lion show, and Viva La Charreada will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Viva La Fiesta will begin on Thursday, May 2. Tickets for each day can be purchased separately on the Viva La Fiesta website: vivafiestaodessa.com