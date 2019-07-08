'La Dolce Vita!' See Pregnant Shay Mitchell Flaunt Her Baby Bump on Italian Vacation

Shay Mitchell is living it up.

The pregnant actress, 32, seems to be having the time of her life on vacation in Italy, posting numerous snapshots of her European getaway to Instagram where her baby bump is front and center.

In one weekend post, Mitchell shared a pair of photos of herself in a long-sleeved white dress, black shades and hoop earrings, captioning the glam images, “L A D O L C E V I T A” (“the good life,” in English).

A follow-up post on Sunday saw the mom-to-be lounging aboard a boat, wearing a maroon-colored knit dress featuring fringe detailing and a black bikini underneath.

“Is it too late to be in the Little Mermaid remake? I can be an extra,” she joked in the caption. “Regardless, thank you @positanoboats_tour for taking us around!?

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

View photos Shay Mitchell/Instagram More

RELATED: Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Two Bikinis: “Summer Bod 2019”

After previously suffering a miscarriage last year, the former Pretty Little Liars star announced in late June that she and boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting in a surprise Instagram post and YouTube video.

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” the dad-to-be, 38, wrote in an Instagram post shortly after Mitchell announced her pregnancy.

“YAS queen 😍😍😍 I am so excited to be a mama with you and welcome this beautiful babe to the world!” Troian Bellisario — who welcomed a daughter with husband Patrick J. Adams in October — commented on Mitchell’s Instagram announcement.

Janel Parrish, who also appeared on PLL with Mitchell and Bellisario, added, “Congrats gorgeous!” while fellow cast member Julian Morris commented a simple red heart emoji.

View photos Shay Mitchell's sex reveal | Shay Mitchell/Youtube More

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Carrie Underwood Bares Her Baby Belly (in Her Husband’s Shirt!) as She Cuddles with Son

Mitchell and Babel learned the sex of their little one on the way during an unconventional reveal, involving the Pink and Blue Power Rangers duking it out to see which color would be victorious.

“Power Rangers. Never in the history of gender reveals have I seen Power Rangers,” Mitchell said between laughs and gasps of shocked delight during the “fight.”

The hilarious scuffle ended when the duo fell into a water fountain and only one emerged, unmasked, to greet the couple: the Pink Ranger, who made her way over and sat on their laps (still all wet!) by way of greeting.

“Is it a girl?!” both asked excitedly, still a bit confused about the outcome — but viewers weren’t left hanging, as “IT’S A GIRL” flashed across the screen, with the Pink Ranger striking a triumphant pose.