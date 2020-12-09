‘The L Word: Generation Q’: Jordan Hull Upped To Series Regular, Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison & Griffin Dunne To Guest Star In Season 2

The L Word: Generation Q will sees some new and familiar faces when the series returns to Showtime for season 2. Jordan Hull will make her L Word: Generation Q return as a series regular. Also set to appear in the second season as guest stars are Rose O’Donnell, Donald Faison and Griffin Dunne.

The sequel to the groundbreaking LGBTQ series, The L Word: Generation Q has started production in Los Angeles for season two and will return to Showtime in 2021. The second season will continue to follow the intermingled lives of original characters Bette (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi) and more as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A.

Hull will return to The L Word: Generation Q cast as Angie, the daughter of Beals’ Bette Porter and Laurel Holloman’s Tina Kennard.

O’Donnell is set to guest star as Carrie, a brash yet kindhearted public defender thrust into Bette’s life. The Emmy-winning host, known for her eponymous talk show, has also appeared in SMILF, Curb Your Enthusiasm, I Know This Much Is True, The Fosters and Mom. Additional credits include Sleepless in Seattle, Tarzan, Drop Dead Diva and Nip/Tuck.

Faison, who appeared as Dr. Turk in Scrubs, will play Tom, a self-deprecating editor who works with Hailey’s Alice. The actor’s credits include Emergence, Ray Donovan, Little Evil, Kick-Ass 2, Remember the Titans and Clueless. He has also acted in Robot Chicken and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Dunne will guest star as Isaac, one of the biggest international art dealers who builds a relationship with Bette. The Oscar-nominated actor and director has acted in various titles including This Is Us, I Love Dick, Girls and House of Lies. Additional titles in Dunne’s resume are War Machine, Dallas Buyers Club and After Hours.

The L Word: Generation Q season two is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

