L.A. Storm Watch: Flash Flood Warnings For Beverly Hills & Elsewhere As Latest Atmospheric River Soaks Region

A steady rainfall triggered flash-flood warnings for parts of Los Angeles County today as the latest atmospheric river event brings a three-day storm to the area. The flood alert is in place until 6 p.m. in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Calabasas and other Southland neighborhoods, with stormy conditions including gusty winds expected to last into Wednesday.

Flash Flood Warning continues for West Hollywood CA, Beverly Hills CA and Calabasas CA until 6:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/vklLukGO8T — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 19, 2024

Flood advisories were in effect through Wednesday morning over much of Los Angeles County, and the National Weather Service said, “There have been many reports of rockslides, mudslides and flooded roads” Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.”

A sinkhole has forced the closure of the Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive offramp from the northbound 405 Freeway until further notice.

“In areas with a risk for flash-flooding risk, people should watch for and avoid rapidly rising water,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “As in recent storms, typically dry washes can quickly fill with water as a result of excessive rain and runoff and become torrents of water in a matter of minutes. Near hilly terrain, there will once again be a mudslide risk.”

The National Weather Service reported hourly rainfall rates of 0.10-0.25 inches early Monday, with the Santa Monica Mountains getting nearly a half-inch per hour. That area already had endured 3 inches of rain by Monday morning.

Meanwhile, an evacuation warning was issued around 9 a.m. Monday along Santa Maria Road north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Calabasas, due to possible mud or debris flows. It runs through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said evacuation orders might be issued if conditions worsen.

“Take action now to be ready to quickly evacuate if you live on the streets along La Tuna Canyon Road with the orders of Horse Haven Street to the north, Martindale Avenue to the east, Penrose Street to the south, and Ledge Avenue to the west.”

It’s the second soaking for the Southland this month, but one isn’t expected to be as brutal as the storms that clobbered the Southland in early February. Flood fears are heightened due to the region’s already soaked terrain, prompting Los Angeles city officials to put comprehensive measures in place to manage the effects of the latest storm. The city’s Emergency Operations Center was activated to a Level 2 to monitor the impacts and coordinate the resources needed to respond to storm-related problems.

