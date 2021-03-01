Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Make Glam Appearance and Hold Hands at the 2021 Golden Globes

Rich Polk/NBCUniversal/Getty

Kyra Sedgwick presenting a Golden Globe with longtime love Kevin Bacon is the award show couples moment we've all been waiting for.

Sedgwick, 55, — a Golden Globe Award winner and nine-time nominee — was joined by her Golden Globe Award-winning and three-time nominee husband, 62, live from The Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles for the event, where they walked on stage hand-in-hand.

The Closer actress chose a champagne-colored blouse with matching trousers for the occasion, while Bacon kept it classic in a black suit and tie.

The couple's looks were spot on tonight — but in their 32 years of marriage, Sedgwick and Bacon's award show looks haven't always been such a success.

In January, Sedgwick told PEOPLE her least favorite of their red carpet outfits were the ones they wore 24 years ago to the 1997 Golden Globes.

Bacon dressed in a head-to-toe black velvet tuxedo with red-tinted wayfarer glasses, while Sedgwick wore a powder blue jacket, white blouse, high-shine silver trousers and peep-toe heels.

I had on this turquoise blue suit and he wore a crushed-velvet suit. We just kind of went wrong," the actress admitted.

"I know that I made the worst dressed [list] that evening. I know it," she added. "And I think Kevin did too."

These days, the longtime couple got even closer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When Bacon caught up with PEOPLE in July 2020, he opened up about quarantining with Sedgwick and getting used to their new routine. "We cook, we clean, we decide what we're having for the next meal, and then we cook it, clean it and decide what we're having for the next meal," the actor said.

But there's no one he'd rather be stuck with at home with. "Her partnership is invaluable," said Bacon. "I found someone I was meant to be with."

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards are airing live on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.